Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results

Medacta Group SA: Medacta reports continued above-market revenue growth of 9.7% in c.c. in H1 2026



31-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release – Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Medacta Group SA reports continued above-market revenue growth of 9.7% in c.c.1 in H1 2026

H1 2026 revenue climbed to Euro 368 million, up 9.7% in c.c. 1 or 7.0% in Euro

Sustained above market revenue growth across all geographic markets and business lines

FY 2026 and mid-term outlook confirmed

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 31 July 2026 – Medacta Group SA (“Medacta”, SIX:MOVE) announces today the first semester 2026 preliminary unaudited revenue.

Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, commented: “We delivered another semester of above-market growth against a record high comparable base. Medacta’s revenue growth underlines our unique position and underscores our business model. Our focus on differentiating innovations as well as on surgeon-specific medical education is driven by our commitment to improve patient outcome. I would like to thank the entire Medacta team for its efforts and achievements.”

In H1 2026, Medacta recorded Group revenue of Euro 368 million, a rise of 9.7% in constant currency and of 7.0 % in Euro against an exceptionally strong comparable base.

The good growth was delivered across all business lines and geographies. This was attributable to continued differentiating innovations, the successful attraction of new surgeons supported through our expanded sales force and our sustained focus on medical education. Medacta’s three strategic pillars resulted in higher volumes from new surgeons attracted as compared to the same period last year.

As part of its ongoing supply chain optimization, Medacta started its operations of its new fully automated warehouse in Cermenate, Italy. When fully operational, the warehouse will reduce handling costs primarily in the southern part of Europe.

In addition, to further amplify Medacta’s growth and strengthen its global supply chain as well as operational footprint, Medacta is advancing two major expansion projects: the construction work at our site in Ticino, Switzerland, is progressing as planned with the building shell already being completed. Furthermore, in July 2026, Medacta acquired land in Tennessee, US, for the development of new manufacturing capacity which involves an investment in different phases of up to USD 85 million over the next five years. The preparatory work for the construction will begin in September 2026.

Outperforming market growth across all geographic areas

Medacta achieved superior growth rates across all geographies. The largest contributions to the Group’s growth came from Asia Pacific and EMEA, which both grew in double-digits at respectively, 13.1% and 10.0% in constant currency.

North America rose a good 6.6% in c.c. The sales channel transition in Spine was the largest contributor to the Group’s slowing revenue in the US; while in joints, there was a notable softening within Medacta’s existing customers, which seems to be consistent with a general US market slowdown. However, Medacta maintained momentum and was able to further increase revenues generated from new surgeon activities across all business lines as compared to the same period last year. Though the strengthening of revenues from new customers could only partially offset the headwinds encountered, they underline and confirm the sustained attractiveness of Medacta’s offerings.

The smallest region, Latin America, advanced by 16.4% in c.c. against a very high prior-year comparable.

Revenue distribution by geographic area:



(Euro million) H1 2026 H1 2025 Growth

in Euro Growth in

constant currency EMEA* 185 168 10.1% 10.0% North America 102 102 -0.3% 6.6% Asia Pacific 73 67 9.7% 13.1% Latin America 8 8 9.5% 16.4% TOTAL 368 344 7.0% 9.7%

* Europe, Middle East and Africa



Sustained above-market revenue expansion across all business lines

Hip revenues increased by a good 8.1% in c.c., to Euro 145 million, with a good performance in all geographies. The growth was mainly the result of Medacta’s excellent Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) platform, which offers an easily reproducible technique that delivers significant benefits to patients, surgeons as well as healthcare systems including shorter hospitalization, reduced postoperative pain, immediate muscle tone preservation, reduced risk of dislocation and shorter rehabilitation time [1-9]. In H1 2026, Medacta performed its first cases with NextAR Hip, the most comprehensive Augmented Reality (AR) navigation system for Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA) in both, the US as well as in Australia. This application is the latest addition to the NextAR platform and Medacta’s proprietary AR solution for efficient, precise, and real-time intraoperative guidance, which already supports total knee replacement, shoulder arthroplasty, and spine procedures.

Knee revenues rose by 10.8% in c.c. to Euro 154 million yoy. All geographic regions contributed to this growth, mainly attributable to Asia Pacific and EMEA. The growth is attributed to the Kinematic Alignment (KA) platform and the GMK SpheriKA, the first and only knee implant specifically designed for Kinematic Alignment. The single use instruments set, GMK Ultimate Efficiency, which streamlines instrument management during the surgery and accommodates for reduction in operational room set-up and clean-up time as well as instrument reprocessing time and cost, continuous to find increasing traction with surgeons.

Extremities, which include both, Shoulder and Sportsmed, delivered another remarkable revenue growth of 15.9% in c.c. to Euro 40 million. The progress was the result of both, Shoulder and Sportsmed. In April, Medacta announced the successful completion of the first U.S. revision shoulder arthroplasty using the NextAR Shoulder Augmented Reality application, supported by the new AI based MyShoulder Planner for advanced preoperative 3D planning, which marks a significant expansion of Medacta’s high-value technology portfolio. The integrated workflow between these technologies enables surgeons to transition from CT-based preoperative planning to real-time intraoperative execution, providing AR guidance, which are critical steps in shoulder arthroplasty, where millimeter-level accuracy can influence long-term functional outcomes.

In Sportsmed, Medacta successfully launched the SecureFix All-Inside Meniscal Repair System for knee sports medicine. It is distinguished by its ease of use, reliable implant deployment, and comprehensive range of fixed, curved, and bendable shaft configurations that enable access throughout the medial and lateral meniscus repair zones. This is a further addition to Medacta’s meniscal repair solutions.

Spine revenue growth remained in the single-digit range similar to the second half of 2025. Revenues increased to Euro 29 million, up 4.5% in c.c. year-on-year. The current transition to more direct sales and Medacta focused agents in the US led to an anticipated consecutive single-digit growth in H1 2026 against a very high previous year comparable base. The sales force transition is advancing according to plan. More importantly, Medacta’s innovation journey in Spine is ongoing. In the first half of 2026, the NextAR 2.0 instruments have been launched in most markets globally. These instruments include new features such as the posterior superior iliac spine pin. These instruments are lighter and easier to navigate due to the longer instrumentation allowing for higher precision in obese patients.

Revenue distribution by business line:



(Euro million) H1 2026 H1 2025 Growth

in Euro Growth in

constant currency Hip 145 137 5.8% 8.1% Knee 154 143 7.8% 10.8% Extremities** 40 36 13.3% 15.9% Spine 29 29 0.6% 4.5% TOTAL 368 344 7.0% 9.7%

** Extremities include Shoulder and Sportsmed revenues

These preliminary revenue figures are unaudited for the period ending 30 June 2026 and, therefore, are subject to change. The Group will announce its H1 2026 results on

09 September 2026.



Outlook 2026

Medacta is targeting a revenue growth in the range of 10% to 14% in constant currency and an expansion of the adjusted EBITDA margin of around 50bps vs. the prior year (27.9%), in constant currency, subject to unforeseen events.

Mid-term outlook

Revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) (2024–2027E) in constant currency is expected to range between 12% and 15%, with a gradual improvement of the adjusted EBITDA margin vs. 2025, in constant currency, subject to unforeseen events.

Webcast Today at 03:00 pm (CEST)

Medacta Group SA will present its H1 2026 preliminary unaudited revenue during a webcast today at 03:00 p.m. (CEST). The call will be hosted by Francesco Siccardi (CEO) and Corrado Farsetta (CFO) and will be held in English.

Live-Link:

https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/medacta260731.html

Dial-in numbers for conference call only:

Belgium: +32 28948063

Denmark: +45 32727525

France: +33 170918704

Germany: +49 6917415712

Ireland: +353 15269444

Italy: +39 02 802 09 11

Spain: +34 917699498

Sweden: +46 850510030

Switzerland: +41 225954728

UK: +44 1 212818004

USA: +1 718 7058796

Contact

Medacta

Anja Pomrehn

Group VP Sustainability and Investor & Media Relations

Telephone: +41 91 696 14 95

pomrehn@medacta.ch

About Medacta Group SA

Medacta Group SA (“Medacta”, SIX:MOVE) is a global key player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta’s innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 70 countries. Follow us on Medacta.com, Medacta TV, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by Medacta Group SA ('Medacta' and together with its subsidiaries, 'we', 'us' or the 'Group'). The information contained in the media release does not purport to be comprehensive and is not to be taken as containing any securities advice, recommendation, offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or redeem any securities regarding Medacta.

Forward-looking information

This media release has been prepared by Medacta and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for its business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect its future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as 'expects', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'plans', 'outlook' or similar expressions. Although Medacta believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.

Related Trademarks

Medacta Group Related Trademarks are registered at least in Switzerland. The products and services listed below may not be all-inclusive, and other Medacta products and services not listed below may be covered by one or more trademarks. The below products and services may be covered by additional trademarks not listed below. Note that Swiss trademarks may have foreign counterparts. AMIS®, GMK® SpheriKA, MyShoulder®, MySpine®, NextAR™, MyKA™, SecureFix™, M.U.S.T.® .

Notes

1)Alternative Performance Measures

This press release contains certain information that it refers to as “constant currency” or c.c., which is a non-IFRS financial measure and represents the total change between periods excluding the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Group believes that the reconciliations of changes in constant currency provide useful supplementary information to investors in light of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Furthermore, the Group believes that constant currency measures provide additional useful information on the Group’s operational performance and is consistent with how the business performance is measured internally. Definitions of Alternative Performance Measures and reconciliations between such measures and their IFRS counterparts may be found on the financial reports available on our website at: https://www.medacta.com/EN/financial-reports-and-presentations

Above-market revenue growth

This press release contains information that refers to “above-market revenue growth”, which is in reference to data from The Orthopaedic Industry Annual Report® published by Orthoworld® Inc., published May 2026.

References

[1] Laude F. Total hip arthroplasty through an anterior Hueter minimally invasive approach. Interact Surg (2006) 1: 5-11.

[2] O’Donnell J. A randomized controlled trial of anterior vs Hardinge approach for THR. Podium presentation at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Arthroplasty Society of Australia, Gold Coast, Australia, June 1 – 4, 2011.

[3] Clayson P. AMIS vs Röttinger approach. Podium presentation at the 6th M.O.R.E. International Symposium on total hip and knee replacement, Stresa, Italy, May 13-14, 2011.

[4] Jayankura M, Roty M, Potaznik A, Rooze M, Cermak K, Remy P, Gillard B, Biltiau N, Schuind F. Isokinetic and isometric muscle strength recovery after total hip arthroplasty implanted by direct anterior approach. Podium presentation at the 10th Annual Congress of the EFORT, Vienna, Austria, June 3-6, 2009.

[5] Vasina PG, Rossi R, Giudice GM, Palumbi P. Hip arthroposthesis through the anterior minimally invasive approach. Sphera 2010;6(12) - Speciale Ortopedia

[6] Sebecic B, Starešinic M, Culjak V, Japjec M. Minimally invasive hip arthroplasty: advantages and disadvantages. Med Glas (Zenica). 2012 Feb;9(1):160-5. PMID: 22634930.

[7] Dallinger R. Post-operative isokinetic strength measurements for various hip approaches. Podium presentation at the 1st World Conference on Anterior Hip Approach, Zurich, Switzerland, September 10-12, 2009.

[8] Nabavi A, Philibert S, Morizzi R. A prospective study comparing short term results of anterior minimally invasive hip replacement surgery with the standard posterior approach. Poster at the 86th Annual Meeting of the JOA, Hiroshima, Japan, May 23-26, 2013.

[9] Christofilopoulos P, Roussos C, Lädermann A, Lübbeke A, Hoffmeyer P. Socioeconomic aspects of total hip arthroplasty. A comparison between anterior minimally invasive surgery and standard lateral approach. Poster at the 12th EFORT Congress, Copenhagen, Denmark: 1-4 June 2011.