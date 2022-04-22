Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Medacta Group SA publishes 2022 Annual General Meeting invitation



22.04.2022 / 07:00





Media Release

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 22 April 2022 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) published today the invitation to the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which will take place on 19 May 2022 at the headquarters in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, without physical attendance due to the uncertainties in connection with the coronavirus and after giving priority to well-being and safety of our Shareholders.

Shareholders will be able to vote their shares by giving a power of attorney and related voting instructions to the independent proxy, either by returning the proxy form or by exercising their voting rights online.

Shareholders will be given the opportunity to submit questions to the Board of Directors on Agenda Items via email to investor.relations@medacta.ch by May 13, 2022.

The Board of Directors is proposing to the AGM the distribution of CHF 10.7 million or CHF 0.535 per share, half of it to be distributed as dividend out of available earnings and half of it to be distributed out of accumulated reserves from capital contribution.

The Board is proposing the re-election of Dr. Alberto Siccardi as Chairman of the Board of Directors. All current board members stand for re-election.

The Board is also proposing the re-election of the members of the Remuneration Committee and the approval of the maximum amount of compensations for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Management. Further motions include the re-election of the Independent Proxy Holder and Auditors for the financial year 2022.

All details on the motions can be found in the invitation to the 2022 AGM at https://www.medacta.com/EN/agm.



About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.