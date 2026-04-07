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WKN DE: MED777 / ISIN: CH0468525222

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07.04.2026 10:00:04

Medacta Group SA publishes 2026 Annual General Meeting invitation

Medacta Group SA / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung/Generalversammlung
Medacta Group SA publishes 2026 Annual General Meeting invitation

07.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Press Release                          

Medacta Group SA publishes 2026 Annual General Meeting invitation

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 07 April 2026Medacta Group SA (“Medacta”, SIX:MOVE) published today the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) which will take place at the Group premises in Via alla Rossa 6, Rancate, Switzerland on Tuesday, 5 May 2026 at 11.00 am.

Shareholders can register to attend the Annual General Meeting in person but will also be able to vote their shares by giving a power of attorney and related voting instructions to the independent proxy or to a third-party proxy (who needs not be a shareholder).

Shareholders will be given the opportunity to submit questions to the Board of Directors ahead of the Annual General Meeting on Agenda Items via email to investor.relations@medacta.ch .

The Board of Directors is proposing to the AGM the distribution of CHF 21.9 million or CHF 1.10 per share, to be distributed as dividend out of available earnings.

The Board is proposing the re-election of Dr. Alberto Siccardi as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as of the other current board members, all of whom stand for re-election.

The Board is also proposing the re-election of the members of the Remuneration Committee and the approval of the maximum amount of compensations for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Management. Further motions include the re-election of the Independent Proxy Holder and Auditors for the financial year 2026.

All details on the motions can be found in the invitation to the 2026 AGM at https://www.medacta.com/EN/agm.

 

Contact

Medacta Investor Relations
Telephone: +41 91 696 6060
investor.relations@medacta.ch

 

About Medacta

Medacta is a global key player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta’s innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland. Follow us on Medacta.com, Medacta TV, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.

 


Ende der Medienmitteilungen
Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Medacta Group SA
Strada Regina
6874 Castel San Pietro
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 91 696 6060
E-Mail: info@medacta.ch
Internet: www.medacta.com
ISIN: CH0468525222
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2299572

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2299572  07.04.2026 CET/CEST

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