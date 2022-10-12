Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch

Medacta NextAR Spine wins the 2022 Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week during North American Spine Society Annual Meeting



12.10.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST





Media Release

Medacta NextAR Spine wins the 2022 Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week during North American Spine Society Annual Meeting

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 12 October 2022 - Medacta announced today its NextAR Spine application was awarded the 2022 Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week, the second Medacta product to receive this prestigious honor after MySpine® Platform, patient-matched technology. Both NextAR and MySpine are part of Medactas MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, an advanced network of digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes, healthcare efficiency, and sustainability, representing an optimal solution worldwide, particularly for US Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).

This award will be formally presented during the 2022 North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL. The 15th Annual Spine Technology Award is voted on by a highly accomplished panel of spine surgeons and recognizes exemplary and innovative technologies developed to improve spine care.

From the design phase, it was clear to me that the NextAR Platform would be an inspiring and exciting journey, not only for Spine, but also for the other applications, stated Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International. We are very thankful to the expert surgeons from around the world who collaborated with us during the design process, and our team is honored to receive this award from Orthopedics This Week.

The NextAR Spine provides a unique vision with real-time surgical guidance for open and MIS approaches. This highly accurate and efficient platform leverages Medactas experience and know-how in personalized 3D planning tools and features the proprietary single-use NextAR TS (Tracking System), which is made of compact sensors with an integrated delivery system designed to streamline surgery execution and optimize O.R. efficiency. Single-use sensors mounted close to the treated spine levels allow for a secure and stable connection and enable fast and accurate real-time tracking.

After acquiring the intraoperative images of the patient, I was surprised how fast and lean it was to set upthe system; thanks to a very smart tracking system and the use of the AR glasses, I was able to successfully position the screws as planned, stated Kevin J. McGuire, MD, MS, FAAOS of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

During the operation, the NextAR Smart Glasses empower the surgeon's vision with unique real-time surgical guidance superimposed onto the operative field, to enhance precision and enable data-driven decision-making. This allows for personalized adjustments based on each patient's unique anatomy and biomechanics.

When asked about the system, Professor Dr. Bernhard Meyer, co-designer of NextAR Spine, shared, "As a designer, I leveraged AR technology to improve accuracy and efficiency in spine surgery. After successfully handling more than 60 different cases within twelve months I can claim that NextAR Spine is a streamlined, easy-to-use, and versatile solution that can improve implants positioning with great accuracy, increasing safety and clinical outcomes for my patients."

NextAR Spine is part of Medactas NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform which is offered as a hardware system with limited capital investment and single-use instrumentation at a low cost per case and offers the ability to host software for multiple applications. NextAR is a sustainable solution that embodies Medactas philosophy of healthcare sustainability.

NextAR Spine is also supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute. With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education on spine procedures and products with personalized high-level educational pathways. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone.

For more information about NextAR Spine, please visit nextar-spine.medacta.com.

Contact

Medacta International SA

Gianluca Olgiati

Senior Director Global Marketing

Phone: +41 91 696 60 60

media@medacta.ch

About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon experts globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.