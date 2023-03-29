Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Medacta publishes 2023 Annual General Meeting invitation



29.03.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 29 March 2023 Medacta Group SA (Medacta, SIX:MOVE) published today the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 09.00 am at Hotel Splendide Royal, Riva Antonio Caccia 7, Lugano.

Shareholders can register to attend the Annual General Meeting in person but will also be able to vote their shares by giving a power of attorney and related voting instructions to the independent proxy or to a third-party proxy (who needs not be a shareholder).

Shareholders will be given the opportunity to submit questions to the Board of Directors ahead of the Annual General Meeting on Agenda Items via email to investor.relations@medacta.ch .

The Board of Directors is proposing to the AGM the distribution of CHF 10.8 million or CHF 0.54 per share, half of it to be distributed as dividend out of available earnings and half of it to be distributed out of accumulated reserves from capital contribution.

The Board is proposing the re-election of Dr. Alberto Siccardi as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as of the other current board members, all of whom stand for re-election.

The Board is also proposing the re-election of the members of the Remuneration Committee and the approval of the maximum amount of compensations for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Management. Further motions include the re-election of the Independent Proxy Holder and Auditors for the financial year 2023. The final part of the AGM will be dedicated to the approval of proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of Medacta Group SA, in particular to align them with the revised Swiss stock corporation law that entered into force on January 1, 2023.

All details on the motions can be found in the invitation to the 2023 AGM at https://www.medacta.com/EN/agm.

Contact

Medacta International SA

Giorgio Botta, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +41 91 696 14 95

investor.relations@medacta.ch

About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 50 countries .