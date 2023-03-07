|
Medacta to Showcase MyKA Kinematic Alignment Platform and NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform at AAOS 2023
CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 7 March 2023 - Medacta Group SA (Medacta, SIX:MOVE), a Swiss company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2023 American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, NV from March 7-11, 2023, booth 4621.
Medacta delivers innovations that move the orthopedic industry forward, focusing on providing personalized solutions for every patient. Through our collaboration with expert surgeons worldwide, we highlight the value of Kinematic Alignment (KA) to the forefront of knee replacement techniques, and we look forward to showcasing the proven synergies between MyKATM and GMK® Sphere at this years meeting," stated Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience real-time demonstrations of our NextARTM platform and discover how augmented reality intraoperative guidance can improve efficiency and precision in surgical procedures.
Both MyKA and NextAR are supported by the comprehensive, tailored educational offerings provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute. With an international network of expert surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education with personalized, high-level educational pathways. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone.
In addition to its product offerings, Medacta is also a sponsor of the AAOS 2023 OrthoDome session on Thursday, March 9, which will provide attendees with an immersive experience during which surgical videos are narrated live by industry experts. Surgeons will have another opportunity to learn about Kinematic Alignment with GMK Sphere, as Keith Berend, M.D., F.A.A.O.S., will present Technique of Achieving Kinematic Alignment of TKA as part of this program.
For those attending this years AAOS meeting, please visit Medacta at booth 4621 to learn more about MyKA, GMK Sphere, NextAR, and all of Medactas orthopedic offerings.
Additional information can also be found by visiting https://www.medacta.com/.
About Medacta
