16.02.2023 08:00:57

Medartis 2022 full-year results presentation

Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Medartis 2022 full-year results presentation

16.02.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

INVITATION WEBCAST  

We are pleased to invite you to our FY 2022 results presentation on 14 March 2023. The following documents will be published our on our corporate website and distribute to our newsletter subscribers at approx. 06:30 a.m. CET / Swiss time.

 

(a) Press Release

(b) the 2022 Annual Report

(c) Sustainability Report

(d) the Conference Presentation

 

If you would like to subscribe to our mailing list, please use the following online form. The video webcast event will be held in English.

 

Date:

Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Time:

10:30 p.m. CET / Swiss time

Speakers:

Christoph Brönnimann (CEO) and Dirk Kirsten (CFO)



Webcast with video Q&A:

To further enhance the user experience, the main event will be held as a video conference and there will also be the option to ask your question with a video image, so make sure you turn on the microphone as well as the camera of your laptop or PC. Webcast participants can also submit their questions in writing on the webcast platform. Please use in any case the latest version of the Chrome or Edge browser.

 

Participants Link (also accessible through our website):

-> https://event.swisscom.ch/v/medartis-fy2022

 

A recording of this online event will be immediately available at the same link for one month, as well as an MP4 file on our website shortly after the conference.

 

As a fallback option for those who have technical problems, you can connect via the following phone numbers:
 

Zurich: +41 43 456 9986

Geneva : +41 22 592 7915

UK Toll Free: 0808 109 0700

UK-Wide: +44 33 0551 0200

 

Please dial in 5 minutes before the start of the conference and enter the keyword "Medartis" when prompted by the operator. To place a question please press *1. We will answer the questions in the webcast first. 

Your contact:

Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
CH-4057 Basel

Telephone: +41 61 633 37 36
Investor Email: investor.relations@medartis.com
Media Email: corporate.communication@medartis.com

About Medartis
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis (SIX Swiss Exchange: MED / ISIN CH0386200239) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of medical devices for the surgical fixation of bone fractures in the upper and lower extremities and the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs more than 860 people in 13 locations and its products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and surgical staff with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments, as well as world-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
4057 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 633 34 34
Fax: +41 61 633 34 00
E-mail: info@medartis.com
Internet: www.medartis.com
ISIN: CH0386200239
Valor: 38620023
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1561143

 
End of News EQS News Service

1561143  16.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1561143&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Medartis Holding AGmehr Nachrichten