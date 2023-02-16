|
Medartis 2022 full-year results presentation
Medartis Holding AG
INVITATION WEBCAST
We are pleased to invite you to our FY 2022 results presentation on 14 March 2023. The following documents will be published our on our corporate website and distribute to our newsletter subscribers at approx. 06:30 a.m. CET / Swiss time.
If you would like to subscribe to our mailing list, please use the following online form. The video webcast event will be held in English.
Participants Link (also accessible through our website):
-> https://event.swisscom.ch/v/medartis-fy2022
A recording of this online event will be immediately available at the same link for one month, as well as an MP4 file on our website shortly after the conference.
As a fallback option for those who have technical problems, you can connect via the following phone numbers:
Please dial in 5 minutes before the start of the conference and enter the keyword "Medartis" when prompted by the operator. To place a question please press *1. We will answer the questions in the webcast first.
Your contact:
Medartis Holding AG
Telephone: +41 61 633 37 36
About Medartis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medartis Holding AG
|Hochbergerstrasse 60E
|4057 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 633 34 34
|Fax:
|+41 61 633 34 00
|E-mail:
|info@medartis.com
|Internet:
|www.medartis.com
|ISIN:
|CH0386200239
|Valor:
|38620023
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
