25.07.2023 09:00:15
Medartis 2023 half-year results presentation
Medartis Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
INVITATION AUDIO WEBCAST
We are pleased to invite you to our H1 2023 results presentation on 15 August 2023. The following documents will be published on our corporate website and distributed to our newsletter subscribers at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET / Swiss time.
If you would like to subscribe to our mailing list, please use the following online form. The video webcast event will be held in English.
Participants Link (also accessible through our website):
https://event.swisscom.ch/v/medartis-hy2023
A recording of this online event will be immediately available at the same link for one month, as well as an MP4 file on our website shortly after the conference.
You can also connect via the following phone numbers:
Please dial in 5 minutes before the start of the conference and enter the keyword "Medartis" when prompted by the operator. To place a question verbally please press *1 and to withdraw press *2.
Kind regards,
Medartis Corporate Communications
About Medartis
