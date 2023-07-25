25.07.2023 09:00:15

Medartis 2023 half-year results presentation

Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Medartis 2023 half-year results presentation

25.07.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

INVITATION AUDIO WEBCAST

 

We are pleased to invite you to our H1 2023 results presentation on 15 August 2023. The following documents will be published on our corporate website and distributed to our newsletter subscribers at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET / Swiss time.

 

(a) Press Release

(b) the Half-year Report

(c) the Conference Presentation

 

If you would like to subscribe to our mailing list, please use the following online form. The video webcast event will be held in English.

 

Date:

Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Time:

13:00 CEST / Swiss time

Speakers:

Christoph Brönnimann (CEO) and Dirk Kirsten (CFO)


Audio webcast with Q&A:
Webcast participants can submit their questions in writing via the webcast platform or verbally with the telephone line provided below . Please use the latest version of your browser.

 

Participants Link (also accessible through our website):

https://event.swisscom.ch/v/medartis-hy2023

A recording of this online event will be immediately available at the same link for one month, as well as an MP4 file on our website shortly after the conference.

 

You can also connect via the following phone numbers:

 

Zurich: +41 43 456 9986

Geneva : +41 22 592 7915

US:       +1 786 697 3501

UK:          +44 33 0551 0200

Paris:   +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

Berlin :    +49 (0) 30 3001 90612

 

Please dial in 5 minutes before the start of the conference and enter the keyword "Medartis" when prompted by the operator. To place a question verbally please press *1 and to withdraw press *2.

 

 

Kind regards,

 

Medartis Corporate Communications


Phone direct: +41 61 633 37 34 / +41 61 633 37 36
Email (investors): investor.relations@medartis.com
Email (media): corporate.communication@medartis.com

 

About Medartis
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis (SIX Swiss Exchange: MED / ISIN CH0386200239) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of medical devices for the surgical fixation of bone fractures in the upper and lower extremities and the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs more than 860 people in 13 locations and its products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and surgical staff with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments, as well as world-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.
Contact:
Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
4057 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 633 34 34
info@medartis.com


Medartis US
1195 Polk Drive
Warsaw, IN 46582, USA
Phone: +1 574-376-2404
nsiorders@medartis.com


