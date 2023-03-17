Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Medartis announces completion of a CHF 30 million capital increase to finance its additional stake in Keri Medical



17-March-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

PRESS RELEASE Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Basel, 17 March 2023: Medartis Holding AG (SIX: MED), an orthopaedic company specialising in head and extremity surgery, today announced the successful completion of a small capital increase of CHF 30 million in a private placement to finance an additional stake in Keri Medical SA and for general corporate purposes. As part of its growth strategy, Medartis announced at the publication of its 2022 annual results on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement to increase its stake in Keri Medical SA to 47% through the purchase of an additional 18% stake for approximately CHF 18 million. 476,190 newly issued shares, representing 4% of the total share capital, were sold in a private placement to a selected number of institutional investors. Dirk Kirsten, CFO Medartis, comments: Following the publication of our 2022 annual results, we received positive signals from investors and shareholders. We decided to take advantage of this opportunity to expand the free float of our share. These shares will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange from 23 March 2023. The new shares were issued from existing authorised capital at a price of CHF 63.00 per share each, which represents a discount of 4.7% to volume weighted average price of the Medartis shares on 14 and 15 March 2023. About Medartis

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis (SIX Swiss Exchange: MED / ISIN CH0386200239) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of medical devices for the surgical fixation of bone fractures in the upper and lower extremities and the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs more than 860 people in 13 locations and its products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and surgical staff with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments, as well as world-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com. Your contact: Medartis Holding AG

