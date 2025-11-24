24.11.2025 08:10:00

Medartis CFO Dirk Kirsten To Leave In 2026; Appoints Peter Hackel As Successor

(RTTNews) - Medartis Holding AG (MDRSF, MED.SW), a orthopaedic company, on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Dirk Kirsten plans to leave the company to pursue new projects and responsibilities in the second half of 2026. The company has appointed Peter Hackel as CFO effective from January 1, 2026.

The company said that the leadership change comes at a pivotal moment for the company as it builds on recent acquisitions in arthroplasty at KeriMedical, Geneva, and value implants at NeoOrtho, Curitiba.

Peter Hackel has gained experience in corporations, spanning technology sectors and is a member of the board of directors and audit committee at Georg Fischer.

CFO Dirk Kirsten, who has served as an executive member since 2021, has decided to leave the company in order to take over new projects and responsibilities in the second half 2026.

On Friday, Medartis Holding closed trading 1.04% lesser at CHF 76.20 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:52 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag freundlich -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen Zuschläge im frühen Handel. In Fernost sind zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen