Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

Medartis has decided not to pursue the convertible bond placement



08-Apr-2022 / 08:56 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Basel, 8 April 2022: The Board of Medartis has decided not to pursue the planned convertible bond placement, which was announced on Thursday evening. The bookbuilding exercise generated a substantial amount of demand, but did not fully meet the Company's expectations. The Company may return to the market when conditions improve. Contact

Medartis Corporate Communications

Investor contact: investor.relations@medartis.com

Media contact: corporate.communication@medartis.com

+41 61 633 37 36

About Medartis

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs approx. 700 individuals across its 14 locations, with products offered in over 50 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theatre personnel with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments as well as best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.

End of ad hoc announcement