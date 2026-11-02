Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Medartis reports accelerating US momentum on faster adoption of TOUCH® thumb joint prosthesis



02-Nov-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Basel, 2 November 2026: Medartis Holding AG (MED:SW), a leading orthopaedic company specialising in head and extremity surgery, today reported that growth in its US business has accelerated since the publication of the half-year results, driven by a faster-than-expected adoption of Keri Medical’s TOUCH® prosthesis. With increased visibility for the remainder of the year, Medartis’ management expects a stronger outcome for the 2026 financial year than previously anticipated. In the United States, the rollout of TOUCH, a CMC 1 prosthesis for the treatment of thumb base osteoarthritis (rhizarthrosis), is gaining momentum. Adoption is progressing faster than initially anticipated, with more than 2,000 procedures performed by October 2026. For the full year, Medartis now expects approximately 3,000 TOUCH procedures in the US. Outside the US, both the arthroplasty and the fixation businesses continue to perform robustly, led by EMEA, Medartis’ largest region. If the current demand pattern continues, Medartis is confident to overachieve its organic core sales growth guidance of 17% to 19% (CER). In this scenario, operating leverage from higher sales will bring the core EBITDA margin to the upper end of the guidance (“high-teens range”). Matthias Schupp, CEO of Medartis, commented: “Momentum in the US has increased since the half-year results. The clinical track record of TOUCH in Europe over more than a decade, close collaboration with leading US surgeons and the benefits of thumb arthroplasty over trapeziectomy have quickly built surgeon confidence, leading to faster adoption than previously anticipated. With increased visibility for the remainder of the year, we are well positioned to overachieve our financial guidance in 2026.” Medartis will publish its full-year 2026 results on 2 March 2027. In the meantime, management will present at several investor conferences, including the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London, the ZKB Swiss Equity Conference in Zurich and the Octavian Equity Seminar in Davos. Picture download: https://photos.app.goo.gl/4eKtXhUeqR1mNj3W7 Your contact: Medartis Holding AG, Corporate Communications, Hochbergerstrasse 60E, CH-4057 Basel Fabian Hildbrand, Head of Corporate Communications, investor.relations@medartis.com Andreas Richter, Corporate Communications Manager, corporate.communication@medartis.com +41 61 633 37 36 / +41 61 633 37 34

About Medartis Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Medartis Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures and joint replacement for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. The Group has manufacturing sites in Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, France and Belgium. Medartis employs approx. 1,400 individuals across 13 countries, with products offered in over 60 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theatre personnel with the most innovative implants and instruments as well as best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com . Disclaimer This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Medartis Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments orintentions. Furthermore, neither the company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, counsel or advisers noranyother person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein or of the views given or implied, and accordingly no reliance should be placed thereon.

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