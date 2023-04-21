Medartis shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2023

Basel, 21 April 2023: The shareholders of the Medartis Holding AG (SIX: MED) today approved all proposals of the Board of Directors with a clear majority of more than 89,7%. After the pandemic years, the Assembly took place physically at the Medartis headquarters in Basel.

A total of 10,108,811 shares were directly or indirectly represented at the Annual General Meeting, representing 82.0% of the total share capital. The shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors (BOD) for their activities in the business year 2022. In three separate votes, the shareholders approved the maximum total remuneration of the Board of Directors from the AGM 2023 to the AGM 2024 and the maximum total remuneration of the Executive Committee. The AGM also approved the company's 2022 Remuneration Report on a consultative basis with 93.6%.

Shareholders approved a number of changes to Medartis' Articles of Association to implement new provisions of the Swiss Code of Obligations that came into force on 1 January 2023. These included changes to the provisions on share capital, the conduct of General Meetings and shareholders' rights. The powers of the General Meeting have been increased and the hurdles for shareholders to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting or to add items to the agenda have been reduced. In addition, the shareholders approved the introduction of a capital band which authorises the Board of Directors to increase or decrease the share capital of the company in connection with M&A and capital market activities and the financing thereof. The shareholders approved a capital band ranging from CHF 2,466,551.80 (lower limit) to CHF 3,551,924.20 (upper limit), which is valid for five years.

Seven of the previous eight members of the BOD were confirmed for a further one-year term of office with a large share of votes. Marco Gadola was re-elected Chairman of the BOD with 95.0% of the votes. The long-standing Board member and previous Chairman of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee (HRCC), Dominik Ellenrieder, retired from the Medartis Board after 23 years in service. Damian Tappy will take over as Chairman of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee (HRCC) following his re-election to the HRCC.

In accordance with the proposal of the BOD, the shareholders confirmed the re-election of Neovius AG as

independent voting representative and Ernst & Young AG as statutory auditors. A detailed list of all resolutions and the voting distribution of the AGM 2023 can be found under the following link on the Medartis website. The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place physically in Basel on 17 April 2024.

About Medartis

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis is one of the worlds leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs approx. 860 individuals across its 13 locations, with products offered in over 50 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theatre personnel with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments as well as best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.

