|
21.04.2023 15:08:18
Medartis shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2023
|
Medartis Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE
Basel, 21 April 2023: The shareholders of the Medartis Holding AG (SIX: MED) today approved all proposals of the Board of Directors with a clear majority of more than 89,7%. After the pandemic years, the Assembly took place physically at the Medartis headquarters in Basel.
A total of 10,108,811 shares were directly or indirectly represented at the Annual General Meeting, representing 82.0% of the total share capital. The shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors (BOD) for their activities in the business year 2022. In three separate votes, the shareholders approved the maximum total remuneration of the Board of Directors from the AGM 2023 to the AGM 2024 and the maximum total remuneration of the Executive Committee. The AGM also approved the company's 2022 Remuneration Report on a consultative basis with 93.6%.
Shareholders approved a number of changes to Medartis' Articles of Association to implement new provisions of the Swiss Code of Obligations that came into force on 1 January 2023. These included changes to the provisions on share capital, the conduct of General Meetings and shareholders' rights. The powers of the General Meeting have been increased and the hurdles for shareholders to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting or to add items to the agenda have been reduced. In addition, the shareholders approved the introduction of a capital band which authorises the Board of Directors to increase or decrease the share capital of the company in connection with M&A and capital market activities and the financing thereof. The shareholders approved a capital band ranging from CHF 2,466,551.80 (lower limit) to CHF 3,551,924.20 (upper limit), which is valid for five years.
Seven of the previous eight members of the BOD were confirmed for a further one-year term of office with a large share of votes. Marco Gadola was re-elected Chairman of the BOD with 95.0% of the votes. The long-standing Board member and previous Chairman of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee (HRCC), Dominik Ellenrieder, retired from the Medartis Board after 23 years in service. Damian Tappy will take over as Chairman of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee (HRCC) following his re-election to the HRCC.
In accordance with the proposal of the BOD, the shareholders confirmed the re-election of Neovius AG as
independent voting representative and Ernst & Young AG as statutory auditors. A detailed list of all resolutions and the voting distribution of the AGM 2023 can be found under the following link on the Medartis website. The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place physically in Basel on 17 April 2024.
About Medartis
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis is one of the worlds leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs approx. 860 individuals across its 13 locations, with products offered in over 50 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theatre personnel with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments as well as best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.
Your contact:
Media contact: corporate.communication@medartis.com
+41 61 633 37 36
# # #
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medartis Holding AG
|Hochbergerstrasse 60E
|4057 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 633 34 34
|Fax:
|+41 61 633 34 00
|E-mail:
|info@medartis.com
|Internet:
|www.medartis.com
|ISIN:
|CH0386200239
|Valor:
|38620023
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1614257
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1614257 21.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medartis Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21.04.23
|Medartis shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2023 (EQS Group)
|
21.04.23
|Medartis Generalversammlung: Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen zu (EQS Group)
|
17.03.23
|Medartis gibt den Abschluss einer Kapitalerhöhung von CHF 30 Mio. Finanzierung ihrer zusätzlichen Beteiligung an Keri Medical bekannt (EQS Group)
|
17.03.23
|Medartis announces completion of a CHF 30 million capital increase to finance its additional stake in Keri Medical (EQS Group)
|
14.03.23
|Medartis increases revenue by 18% (CER) to CHF 183 million and continues to invest in future growth (EQS Group)
|
14.03.23
|Medartis increases revenue by 18% (CER) to CHF 183 million and continues to invest in future growth (EQS Group)
|
16.02.23
|Medartis 2022 full-year results presentation (EQS Group)
|
16.02.23
|Veröffentlichung Geschäftsergebnisse 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Medartis Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medartis Holding AG
|76,60
|6,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.