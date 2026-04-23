Medartis Aktie

Medartis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JGBF / ISIN: CH0386200239

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23.04.2026 15:00:04

Medartis shareholders endorse Board proposals with strong support at AGM 2026

Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Medartis shareholders endorse Board proposals with strong support at AGM 2026

23.04.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

  • Strong participation with 77.4% of total share capital validly represented
  • All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved with a large majority
  • Yang Xu was newly elected to the Board of Directors (Finance and Audit Committee)

 

Basel, 23 April 2026: The shareholders of Medartis Holding AG (SIX: MED) today approved all the substantive proposals of the Board of Directors with significant majority exceeding 90.9%. Seven members of the Board of Directors were standing for re-election and received resounding endorsement, with each securing more than 93.8% support from represented votes. Yang Xu was newly elected to the Board of Directors with 99.7% endorsement and will join the Finance and Audit Committee.

 

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) saw significant shareholder participation, with 10,545,669 shares directly or indirectly represented, constituting 77.4% of the total share capital. The Annual General Meeting took place at Medartis headquarters in Basel, continuing the tradition of direct shareholder engagement. Shareholders granted discharge to the Board members for their governance during the 2025 term. The shareholders approved through separate votes the proposed maximum total remuneration for both the Board of Directors and the Executive Management Board, including fixed and variable components. The 2025 management report and annual financial statements received nearly unanimous approval (99.99%), while the remuneration report was approved by 91.0% in a consultative vote. Additionally, the sustainability report gained strong endorsement (99.2%) of represented shares, confirming Medartis' commitment to transparent ESG practices.

 

Chairman Marco Gadola will continue to lead the Board. After two years with Medartis, Jennifer Dean has decided not to stand for re-election. Yang Xu was newly elected to the Board of Directors and will join the Finance and Audit Committee. The assembly also confirmed Damien Tappy and Marco Gadola as members of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee (HRCC), ensuring continuity in the oversight of the company's human capital strategy.

 

As of today’s Annual General Meeting, the Medartis Board of Directors consists of the following members:

NAME

POSITION

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

FIRST ELECTED

END CURRENT PERIOD

Marco Gadola

Chairman

Member HRCC

2020

2027

Dr. h.c. Thomas Straumann

Vice Chairman

Member SIC

1998

2027

Willi Miesch

Member of the Board

Chair SIC

2010

2027

Damien Tappy

Member of the Board

Chair HRCC / Member SIC

2018

2027

Nadia Tarolli Schmidt

Member of the Board

Chair FAC

2022

2027

Ciro Roemer

Member of the Board

Member SIC

2022

2027

Martha Shadan

Member of the Board

Member FAC

2024

2027

Yang Xu

Member of the Board

Member FAC

2026

2027

HRCC = Human Resources and Compensation Committee | SIC = Strategy and Innovation Committee | FAC = Finance and Audit Committee

 

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the shareholders confirmed the re-election of Neovius AG as independent voting representative and Ernst & Young AG as statutory auditors. For a detailed listing of all resolutions at the 2026 Annual General Meeting, please visit this link.

 

Medartis also confirmed the following upcoming dates for its investor and corporate calendar. On 4 June 2026, Medartis will host an investor event in Basel, held on the fringes of the FESSH Hand Surgery Congress. The event is open to institutional investors and will provide an opportunity to engage with the company's management. The first-half 2026 results will be published on 18 August 2026, followed by the customary analyst and media briefing. The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 22 April 2027 at the company's headquarters in Basel.

 

Date

Event

4 June 2026

Investor Visitor Day, Basel (FESSH Congress)

18 August 2026

H1 2026 Results Publication

22 April 2027

Annual General Meeting, Basel

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Medartis Holding AG, Hochbergerstrasse 60E, CH-4057 Basel

Investor Relations: investor.relations@medartis.com, +41 61 633 37 36

Corporate Communications: corporate.communication@medartis.com, +41 61 633 37 34

 

About Medartis

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Medartis Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures and joint replacement for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. The Group has manufacturing sites in Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, and France. Medartis employs approx. 1,400 individuals across 12 countries, with products offered in over 60 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theatre personnel with the most innovative implants and instruments as well as best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.

 

Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Medartis Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions. Furthermore, neither the company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, counsel or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein or of the views given or implied, and accordingly no reliance should be placed thereon.

Address:

Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
CH-4057 Basel


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
4057 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 633 34 34
Fax: +41 61 633 34 00
E-mail: info@medartis.com
Internet: www.medartis.com
ISIN: CH0386200239
Valor: 38620023
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2314018

 
End of News EQS News Service

2314018  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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