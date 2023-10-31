31.10.2023 15:30:00

Medely Announces Nicole Brambila as Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medely, Inc., a workforce management solution that connects nurses and healthcare professionals with hospitals and facilities through an on-demand talent marketplace, is pleased to announce that Nicole Brambila has joined the Company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Medely Logo

"Nicole is a seasoned sales executive whose unwavering passion lies in propelling business growth through strategic innovation," said Waleed Nasr, CEO of Medely. "With a track record in both marketplaces and workforce management SaaS solutions, Nicole brings to the table a distinctive blend of leadership prowess and operational expertise that will drive Medely's success into the future."

Previous to this role at Medely, Nicole was the SVP, Revenue at software development company, Deputy, and was formerly the GM of North America at Eventbrite where she spent 10 years of her career.

"I am thrilled to be able to be a part of the Medely team," said Nicole. "I have always been drawn to mission-driven companies and the more I learned about Medely, the more inspired and fortunate I felt to come on board. There is a massive opportunity to empower nursing professionals and healthcare facilities to find each other without creating friction," Nicole added. "In almost every interaction a patient has when it comes to their healthcare, a nurse is involved and can make a difference in how that moment feels. If Medely can contribute to nurses being able to focus on the job they were drawn to without feeling burnt out and a facility is able to meet their demands, everyone wins, including the patient. The vision of bringing these two sides together to make it easy is extremely exciting to me and I can't wait to continue to help Medely grow."

About Medely 

Medely is an all-in-one, on-demand talent marketplace and extended workforce solution that helps nurses and healthcare professionals instantly access high-paying jobs with the freedom and flexibility to work when and where they want, and helps healthcare facilities access best-in-class healthcare professionals and the tools they need to track time, billing, and credentials and manage their workforce.

Nicole Brambila, Chief Revenue Officer at Medely

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medely-announces-nicole-brambila-as-chief-revenue-officer-301971556.html

SOURCE Medely Inc

