25.07.2022 13:42:00
Medexus Pharma Resubmits Treosulfan NDA To FDA
(RTTNews) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP.TO, MEDXF.OB) and its strategic partner medac announced Monday that medac has resubmitted its New Drug Application (NDA) for treosulfan with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The current submission was a response to the FDA request to submit information to complete medac's April 2022 NDA resubmission and initiate FDA review.
The NDA requests approval of treosulfan in combination with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT).
The current submission includes updates to data files and supporting information in response to the FDA's information request received with the FDA's acknowledgment of receipt of the NDA resubmission in May 2022.
If the response is considered complete by the FDA, the review clock for the NDA resubmission will then start as of the date of submission of a complete response.
