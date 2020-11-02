Media Accreditation now open for G20 Leaders' Summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the G20 Leaders' Summit virtually on Saturday November 21 and Sunday November 22, 2020.

The G20 Saudi Secretariat looks forward to supporting the world's media to cover this historic event through a dedicated Summit Microsite.

Live feeds, on-demand footage and images of the official Family Photo, G20 Presidency Opening Address, and the Presidency Press Conference will be made available, along with other exclusive content.

Access to the Summit Microsite will be for accredited media only. Applications for accreditation must be submitted through the G20 Saudi Secretariat's Accreditation Portal here: https://accreditation.g20.gov.sa/PublicRegistration/MediaLoginAndApplyToMeeting?meetingId=044412b4-fa84-4d46-a9cd-6dfa179341cb.

Accreditation will close at 11.59pm AST, November 20 and there will be no extensions available. Media are encouraged to apply early to avoid delays in receiving Summit Microsite log-in details.

A User Guide has been prepared to assist with the accreditation process. The Accreditation Portal User Guide is available on the G20 website found here: https://g20.org/en/media/Pages/Accreditation.aspx.

SOURCE Saudi G20 Presidency