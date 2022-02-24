Media Advisory: 2021 State of the Market Report for PJM

Monitoring Analytics, in its capacity as the Independent Market Monitor for PJM ("Market Monitoring Unit" or "MMU" or "IMM"), will release its 2021 State of the Market Report for PJM on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Dr. Joseph Bowring, PJM's Market Monitor and the President of Monitoring Analytics, will provide an overview of the report and answer questions at an 11 a.m. (Eastern) virtual news media briefing .

PJM Interconnection administers wholesale markets for electric energy, capacity and ancillary services and operates the bulk power grid for a region extending from Chicago to Washington, D.C. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires the Independent Market Monitor to assess annually and quarterly the state of competition in each of the markets operated by PJM, to identify specific market issues and to recommend potential enhancements to improve their competitiveness and efficiency. The 2021 State of the Market Report for PJM meets this annual reporting requirement.

In addition, the Independent Market Monitor is responsible for monitoring market participants' conduct in PJM's markets and their compliance with PJM's market rules, and for evaluating and recommending revisions to PJM's rules in stakeholder and administrative proceedings to ensure that they remain consistent with the operation of competitive markets.

