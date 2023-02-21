Media Advisory: 2022 State of the Market Report for PJM

Monitoring Analytics, in its capacity as the Independent Market Monitor for PJM ("Market Monitoring Unit" or "MMU" or "IMM"), will hold a press briefing at 11:00, prior to the 12:00 release of the 2022 State of the Market Report for PJM on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Please RSVP to ma@monitoringanalytics.com by March 8, 2023, to receive the webex information for the press briefing. The March 9th briefing will review the state of the PJM markets in 2022, including the competiveness of the wholesale electricity markets managed by PJM, market participant behavior and market performance for each of the PJM markets.

PJM Interconnection administers wholesale markets for electric energy, capacity and ancillary services and operates the bulk power grid for a region extending from Chicago to Washington, D.C. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires the Independent Market Monitor to assess annually and quarterly the state of competition in each of the markets operated by PJM, to identify specific market issues, and to recommend potential enhancements to improve their competitiveness and efficiency. The 2022 State of the Market Report for PJM meets this annual reporting requirement.

In addition, the Independent Market Monitor is responsible for monitoring market participants' conduct in PJM's markets and their compliance with PJM's market rules; for evaluating and recommending revisions to PJM's rules in stakeholder and administrative proceedings to ensure that they remain consistent with the operation of competitive markets; for publishing proposals, reports or studies on such market design issues; and making filings with the Commission on market design issues.

For more information about Monitoring Analytics visit www.monitoringanalytics.com.

/PRNewswire -- Feb. 21, 2023/

SOURCE Monitoring Analytics, LLC