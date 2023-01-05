MEDIA ADVISORY: A Special MLK Day Event: The North American Veterinary Community Partners with Veterinary Industry Leader in DEI to Inspire and Support Future Veterinarians

New Initiative Launches with Diversity-Focused Event on MLK Jr. Day, Jan. 16, 2023, for Orlando-Area Youth

Orlando, Fla. --

What: Central Florida middle school students will put on scrubs and spend the day in a new immersive, hands-on educational learning program about the role of and what it takes to become a veterinary professional. They will learn from leading minority veterinarians from around the country at the 40th annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) , hosted by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) . The NAVC and the nationally-recognized BLENDVet program are committed to creating more diversity within the veterinary industry by opening doors for underserved youth to pursue veterinary careers. This program is designed to inspire and enable young people from underrepresented communities to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Only 6.7% of veterinarians are people of color and as few as 1.2% are Black.

Students will have hands-on experience using workshop stations to learn about veterinary surgery, dermatology, emergency medicine and preventive care.

Great visuals include: students in scrubs practicing intubation in the ER station using a model dog, conducting exams of eyes, ears and heart using a stethoscope. They will also look at slides under a microscope, work with skeletons and observe veterinarians performing physical exam practices on two live dogs.

A special program will be concurrently offered for parents and guardians to learn about the commitment required and how to support their child in pursuing a veterinary career.

Who: Interviews will be available with NAVC executives, BLENDVet leadership, and BLENDVet presenters, including:

Niccole Bruno , DVM, CEO and Founder of BLENDVet

, DVM, CEO and Founder of BLENDVet Genine Ervin-Smith , DVM, MPH, Chief Operating Officer, BLENDVet

, DVM, MPH, Chief Operating Officer, BLENDVet Harold Davis , NAVC Board President, BA, RVT, VTS (Emergency & Critical Care) (Anesthesia & Analgesia)

, NAVC Board President, BA, RVT, VTS (Emergency & Critical Care) (Anesthesia & Analgesia) Dana Varble , DVM, CAE, NAVC Chief Veterinary Officer

, DVM, CAE, NAVC Chief Veterinary Officer Joya Cummings , DVM, DACVD

, DVM, DACVD Courtney Campbell , DVM DACVS-SA

, DVM DACVS-SA Valerie Marcano , DVM, PhD, DACPV

, DVM, PhD, DACPV Stephanie Jones , DVM, CEO/Founder Pets Help The Heart Heal

, DVM, CEO/Founder Pets Help The Heart Heal Rhesa Houston , DVM, CEO & Founder of Assistance Animals Consulting

, DVM, CEO & Founder of Assistance Animals Consulting Walter Brown , BS RVTg VTS (ECC)

, BS RVTg VTS (ECC) Nia Powell , 3rd year vet student

When: Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

STUDENT PROGRAM

Registration: 8:30-9:00 am ET

Introduction: 9:00 am ET

Life as A Vet Student (Q&A): 9:15 am ET

Exploring the Pathways in Veterinary Medicine: 10:00-11:00 am ET

Opportunities for interviews in this time window.

Workshop: A Day in the Life of Veterinary Professional: 11:00 am-1:00 pm ET

Surgery Station: Courtney Campbell , DVM DACVS

, DVM DACVS Dermatology Station: Joya Griffin , DVM DACVD

, DVM DACVD Emergency Medicine Station: Walter Brown , BS RVTg ECC & Adesola Odunayo DVM, MS, DACVECC

, BS RVTg ECC & Adesola Odunayo DVM, MS, DACVECC General Medicine: Stephanie Jones , DVM & Rhesa Houston , DVM

Networking Lunch: 1:00-2:00 pm ET

Opportunities for interviews in this time window.

What Can I Do Next?: 2:00-3:00 pm ET

Closing Ceremony/Ice Cream Social: 3:00-4:00 pm ET

Opportunities for interviews in this time window.

PARENT PROGRAM

Registration: 8:30-9:00 am ET

Welcome: 9:00-9:30 am ET

Pathway into Veterinary Medicine: 9:30-10:00 am ET

It Takes A Village—Paving the Path for your Future DVM—Parent Perspective: 10:00-11:00 am ET

Q&A (Panel Discussion): 11:00 am-12:00 pm ET

Opportunities for interviews following the panel discussion.

Where:Hyatt Regency: Celebration Rooms 5 and 6

9801 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

To register for a media pass, please contact publicrelations@navc.com .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

About BLENDVet

BLENDVet is owned and backed by a diverse group of leaders in veterinary medicine. BLENDVet offers a veterinary hospital certification program designed to train veterinary teams in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), and is the first of its kind to create an inclusive workplace culture geared toward fostering environments of belonging for teams and clients.

