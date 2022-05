MEDIA ADVISORY: Alternative Schools Network

A Bad Moon Rising

Chicago Shootings

Hot Weather And A Three Day Weekend Coming

But Nothing Stops A Bullet Like A Job

What

Press conference, Wednesday May 25, 2022 11AM

Illinois State Representative LaShawn Ford has championed programs to stem and stop youth violence. He will call for much larger funding for youth/young adult immediate employment.

When

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11AM

Where

The Press/Blue Room—15th Floor, at the Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph Street , Chicago

Who

State Representative LaShawn Ford

Karen Sheehan , MD, MPH-Co-Founder, Chicago Youth Programs

, MD, MPH-Co-Founder, Chicago Youth Programs Samaa Kemal , MD-Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

, MD-Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of Students who have worked to stop youth violence

Families who have worked to stop violence.

SOURCE Alternative Schools Network