24.10.2021 01:46:00

Media Advisory: ATA Chief Economist on Driver Shortage

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, American Trucking Associations' Chief Economist Bob Costello will formally release new estimates of the current driver shortage, and discuss several proposed solutions, during a media availability at ATA's Management Conference and Exhibition in Nashville, Tennessee.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations)

What: Discussion of latest driver shortage estimates and solutions

Who: ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello

When: 11:30 EDT/10:30 CDT, Monday, October 25

Where: Music City Center Room 209B or via Video Conference

To RSVP and get credentials for the video conference, please RSVP to Sean McNally at smcnally@trucking.org.

Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-ata-chief-economist-on-driver-shortage-301407095.html

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

