Media Advisory - Centennial College Business School wins Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Champion Award

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The International Development program of The Business School at Centennial College has won the 2020 Humanitarian Champion Award presented by Action Against Hunger Canada. A virtual award presentation will take place on Human Rights Day, Thursday, December 10 at 3:00 pm via Zoom. The media is invited to join using this link.

Each year, the Humanitarian Champion Award honours an individual or organization for their exceptional contribution to Action Against Hunger's mission to fight hunger and its underlying causes worldwide. Through the agency, Centennial students provided children in Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Bangladesh with therapeutic food, known as "Plumpy'Nut," that acts as a meal replacement to help malnourished children return to a healthy weight.

This partnership, led by Centennial professor Natalie Chinsam, gives students the opportunity to gain real-world experience in tackling global development challenges, and inspires the pursuit of humanitarian goals. Centennial College has raised funds for this work since 2015.

"Being able to make a difference in the lives of these kids gave me so much joy, and for this, I'm grateful to my CSR professor, the International Development department at Centennial College, and the Action Against Hunger Canada team who gave me and my colleagues the platform and required materials to successfully raise funds and awareness."

- Esther Mustapha, International Development student, Centennial College

"The team at Centennial College has been actively supporting our lifesaving work for years, through incorporating our mission and its impact into their curriculum, creatively fundraising on campus, and in attending our events. Indeed, Centennial College is one of a few partners that has supported our annual Food for Action fundraising gala since its inception. We are so proud to partner with them and delighted to honour them with our annual Humanitarian Champion Award."

- Victoria Davies, Chair, Action Against Hunger

About Action Against Hunger: Action Against Hunger is a global humanitarian organization that takes decisive action against the causes and effects of hunger. With more than 8,000 staff in nearly 50 countries, Action Against Hunger reaches more than 20 million people each year through programs in nutrition, food security, livelihoods, water, sanitation and hygiene.

About Centennial College: Centennial College's International Development graduate certificate program is designed for learners interested in creating innovative solutions to tackle global development challenges. It emphasizes a human rights-based approach through which students examine multiple dimensions of poverty, universal education, environmental protection and corporate responsibility.

