MEDIA ADVISORY: Financial, Health Leaders to Gather to Discuss State of Equity in New York and Beyond

WHAT:

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in data-driven journalism and analysis, will convene stakeholders with shared interest in issues related to financial and health equity and spotlight solutions for New York and beyond for the inaugural "The State of Equity in America" forum. At this exclusive, invite-only event, thought leaders and experts from business, government, health, the nonprofit world and other sectors will come together for a two-session program highlighting economic inequities and health inequities in America, with a special focus on New York. The morning program will include a discussion of the challenges of a post-COVID economy in New York and in the United States – including the housing crisis – and what can be done to help those in lower income brackets move forward. The afternoon program will highlight health disparities among the underserved and ways to work together to improve health equity for New Yorkers and across America. John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll, will present findings from a recent Harris Poll/U.S. News survey that will shine a light on Americans' concerns and perceptions as they relate to these important issues.