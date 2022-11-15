|
15.11.2022 16:35:00
MEDIA ADVISORY: Financial, Health Leaders to Gather to Discuss State of Equity in New York and Beyond
18th U.S. Surgeon General, National Urban League CEO among leaders to dialogue at U.S. News & World Report's "State of Equity in America" forum.
WHEN:
Wednesday, Nov. 16
WHERE:
75 Rockefeller Plaza, 31st floor, New York
WHAT:
U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in data-driven journalism and analysis, will convene stakeholders with shared interest in issues related to financial and health equity and spotlight solutions for New York and beyond for the inaugural "The State of Equity in America" forum.
At this exclusive, invite-only event, thought leaders and experts from business, government, health, the nonprofit world and other sectors will come together for a two-session program highlighting economic inequities and health inequities in America, with a special focus on New York.
The morning program will include a discussion of the challenges of a post-COVID economy in New York and in the United States – including the housing crisis – and what can be done to help those in lower income brackets move forward. The afternoon program will highlight health disparities among the underserved and ways to work together to improve health equity for New Yorkers and across America. John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll, will present findings from a recent Harris Poll/U.S. News survey that will shine a light on Americans' concerns and perceptions as they relate to these important issues.
WHO:
Regina Benjamin, M.D., 18th U.S. Surgeon General, along with executives from Ford Foundation, National Urban League, Planned Parenthood and more are among the event's headliners.
Financial Equity (morning)
- Alexis McGill Johnson, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood
- Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation
- Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development, New York City
- Jennifer Jones Austin, Esq., CEO, Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies
- Denise Scott, President, Local Initiatives Support Corporation
- Kathryn S. Wylde, President and CEO, Partnership for New York City
- Richard Mack, CEO and Co-Founder, Mack Real Estate Group
- Barika X. Williams, Executive Director, Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development
- Alicia Glen, Founder & Managing Principal, MSquared
- Beth Ferreira, Partner, FirstMark
- Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, Ph.D., Chancellor of The City University of New York
- Hope Knight, President, CEO and Commissioner of Empire State Development
- Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Center for Inclusive Growth, Mastercard; Executive Vice President of Corporate Sustainability, Mastercard
Health Equity (afternoon)
- Regina Benjamin, M.D., 18th U.S. Surgeon General
- Marc H. Morial, President and CEO, National Urban League
- Philip O. Ozuah, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, Montefiore Medical Center
- Wayne J. Riley, M.D., President, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University
- Selwyn M. Vickers, M.D., President and CEO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Steven J. Corwin, M.D., President and CEO, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
- Charles Phillips, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Recognize
- Deborah Phillips, Executive Director, Black Directors Health Equity Agenda
- Ali Shirvani-Mahdavi, Ph.D., Vice President of Health Equity Analytics, Optum
- Pamela Sutton-Wallace, COO, Yale-New Haven Health
To cover the event: Members of the press should RSVP to Jessica Young at jlyoung@usnews.com in advance of the event.
Follow the conversation on Twitter and Linkedin using #USNEquity. You can also register for the financial equity session livestream here and the health equity session livestreamhere.
/PRNewswire -- Nov. 15, 2022/
SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!