+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
05.08.2021 21:43:00

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 5, 2021  /CNW/ -  Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Bernard Davis, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's.



Time:             

1:00 p.m. NDT

Location:  

Metrobus Depot


25 Messenger Drive


St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador



 

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schlussendlich in Grün -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street fest -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische Markt konnte leicht hinzugewinnen. Der DAX schloss fester. An den US-Börsen werden Gewinne eingefahren. Im Donnerstagshandel bewegten sich die Indizes in Fernost in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen