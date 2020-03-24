Media Advisory - LCBO To Remain Open

STORES TO CLOSE ON MONDAYS BEGINNING MARCH 30

Reduced hours remain in effect across the province Tuesday to Sunday

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to COVID-19, the LCBO remains open but is implementing additional measures for the health and well-being of employees and customers. Effective Monday, March 30, all LCBO retail locations will be closed on Mondays. Previously announced reduced hours of 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. continue to apply Tuesday through Sundays.

e-Commerce delivery remains an option available to customers, though customers will have to follow pick up directions provided by Canada Post for home deliveries. Delivery through foodora, LCBO's On Demand Delivery partner remains available for customers living within the delivery boundaries.

This additional measure follows previous action taken to-date, including increased cleaning and sanitization, implementing measures in store that promote social distancing and introducing new HR policies in support of LCBO customer service and warehouse staff.

In support of safe shopping experiences, we remind all LCBO customers.

We will be managing traffic flow within our stores to avoid crowding and marking points on the floor as guidance while in line.

The use of debit or credit as payment is strongly encouraged.

To pack their own reusable bags.

We are not accepting any in-store product returns until further notice.

We must ask any customers who are sick, in isolation or returning from travel outside of Canada not to visit our stores, but rather make alternate arrangements through family or friends.

LCBO Convenience Outlets authorized to sell beverage alcohol are privately-owned and business hours may vary.

SOURCE LCBO