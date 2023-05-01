Media Advisory: Livestream of Petersburg Climate Dialogue Speeches and Press Conference 2 / 3 May

Abu Dhabi, 1 May 2023:

2 / 3 May 2023, the Petersberg Climate Dialogue will take place at the Federal Foreign Office, at the invitation of German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, and COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.

Media unable to attend in person are invited to watch and/or listen to the speeches and the press conference LIVESTREAMED via link – see details below:

Tuesday, 2 May, 10.30 – 12.00 (CET)

Speeches from the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukray and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber will be livestreamed.

A live video feed will be provided via the Twitter channels of the Federal Foreign Office in German (@AuswaertigesAmt), English and Arabic (@GermanyDiplo)

Wednesday, 3 May, 13.45 – 14.15 (CET)

Joint press conference by German Federal Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, and COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber will be livestreamed.

Languages: German-English (simultaneous interpretation)

A live video feed will be provided via the Twitter channels of the Federal Foreign Office in German (@AuswaertigesAmt) and English (@GermanyDiplo)

Notes to Editors

COP28 UAE:

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023 . The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

