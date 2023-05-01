|
01.05.2023 13:51:00
Media Advisory: Livestream of Petersburg Climate Dialogue Speeches and Press Conference 2 / 3 May
Abu Dhabi, 1 May 2023:
2 / 3 May 2023, the Petersberg Climate Dialogue will take place at the Federal Foreign Office, at the invitation of German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, and COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.
Media unable to attend in person are invited to watch and/or listen to the speeches and the press conference LIVESTREAMEDvia link – see details below:
Tuesday, 2 May, 10.30 – 12.00 (CET)
Speeches from the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukray and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber will be livestreamed.
A live video feed will be provided via the Twitter channels of the Federal Foreign Office in German (@AuswaertigesAmt), English and Arabic (@GermanyDiplo)
Wednesday, 3 May, 13.45 – 14.15 (CET)
Joint press conference by German Federal Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, and COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber will be livestreamed.
Languages: German-English (simultaneous interpretation)
A live video feed will be provided via the Twitter channels of the Federal Foreign Office in German (@AuswaertigesAmt) and English (@GermanyDiplo)
-ENDS-
For all media enquiries and requests for interviews, please contact comms@climateenvoy.gov.ae
Notes to Editors
COP28 UAE:
- COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.
- As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake – a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.
- The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a "leave no one behind" approach to inclusive climate action.
Contacts: Nisar Hussain, +971 55 679 9325, nhussain@climateenvoy.gov.ae
/PRNewswire/ -- May 1, 2023
SOURCE COP28 UAE
