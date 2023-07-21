Media Advisory - Major Breakthrough in Maple Syrup Research: Results of a Clinical Study to be presented during the American Society for Nutrition's Annual Conference

BOSTON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Québec Maple Syrup Producers invite the media to an oral session that will be presented during the American Society for Nutrition's annual conference. Newly proven cardiometabolic health benefits of maple syrup will be disclosed during this session.

Dr André Marette of Université Laval will present the results of a study that substituted refined sugar with pure maple syrup in human subjects and measured the effects on the composition of intestinal microbiota and its impact on cardiometabolic risk factors.

The study's findings mark a major advance for the maple industry and for people with metabolic disorders.

BACKGROUNDER

What: Presentation of the clinical study's results When: Monday, July 24, 2023, 08:00 a.m. Who: André Marette, PhD., Faculty of Medicine, Université Laval Where: Sheraton Boston Hotel – Room Constitution B

39 Dalton Street

Boston MA, 02199

About the Speaker

Dr André Marette is a full professor in the Faculty of Medicine and a researcher at the Québec Heart and Lung Institute and the Institute of Nutrition and Functional Foods. He holds a research chair on the pathogenesis of insulin resistance and cardiovascular diseases. Dr Marette works on the causes, prevention, and treatment of obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. In particular, he studies the roles of intestinal microbiota and inflammation in the etiology and progression of diabetes, and liver and cardiovascular diseases. Dr Marette's work has been published in over 300 articles, literature reviews, and book chapters. He has also written two books including one for the general public, La vérité sur le sucre. Awards include the prestigious Charles Best Lectureship from the University of Toronto, international acknowledgement of his contribution to the scientific knowledge of diabetes.

About Québec Maple Syrup Producers

Québec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP) represents the interests of 13,300 maple producers and over 8,000 maple enterprises. Québec accounts for an average 72% of the world's maple syrup, exporting it to more than 70 countries.

To find out more about the clinical study, please visit our website at www.ppaq.ca/en/medias/clinical-study

