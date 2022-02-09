Media Advisory: NCSolutions Super Bowl Survey Reveals American Consumers' Plans for the Big Game

In advance of the Super Bowl this Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, NCSolutions (NCS), the leading company for improving advertising effectiveness for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, conducted a survey from Feb. 4 to 7 asking consumers if, how and where they will be watching the game. Below are findings from the nationally projected survey with 2,009 respondents:

"How will you celebrate the Super Bowl this year, if at all?"

46% will watch the Super Bowl at home



24% do not plan on watching the game



16% say they will be attending a Super Bowl party at another home



10% indicate they are hosting a Super Bowl party



3% will be attending a Super Bowl party at a bar or restaurant



1% other

"Which aspect of the Super Bowl are you most interested in?"

55% game itself



26% halftime show



19% commercials

"Where will you do your food shopping for the Super Bowl this year?"

68% at the grocery store



12% at a wholesale club



10% not doing any shopping for the Super Bowl



8% grocery app delivery service



2% other

"How will your spending on your anticipated food purchases for the Super Bowl compare to last year?"

56% I plan on spending the same as last year



27% I plan on spending more than last year



17% I plan on spending less than last year

According to findings from two additional NCS recent consumer sentiment surveys, fielded in the fourth quarter of 2021, 50% of Americans believe that advertising is most helpful when they're in the market for the product advertised, 44% when the product is relevant to them and 32% when the ad creative resonates with them.

"A few of the categories that you might see advertised during the Big Game have seen percent increases in their sales over the past year. Beer sales are up 4% year-over-year, candy sales are up 8%, salty snacks 5% and soft drinks 5%," said Lance Brothers, chief revenue officer, NCSolutions. "With nearly 20% of Americans indicating they're actually planning to tune into the Super Bowl just for the advertising, this creates a significant opportunity for consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers to reach eager consumers when they are open to and welcoming ads."

