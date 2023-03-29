MEDIA ADVISORY - Open letter: Yoshua Bengio and hundreds of signatories call for a pause to training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4

MONTREAL, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hundreds of key players in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, including Yoshua Bengio, Founder and Scientific Director of Mila - Quebec AI Institute, today co-signed an open letter initiated by the Future of Life Institute to ask AI labs to immediately halt training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months. In response to the release, media representatives are invited to participate in a question and answer session.

In the letter, the signatories are clear: AI systems with intelligence that can rival that of humans can pose serious threats to society and humanity. The six-month pause should thus be used to develop and implement a set of protocols to make these powerful AI systems more accurate, transparent, and trustworthy.

The full open letter is available here .

Here are some of the main co-signatories:

Yuval Noah Harari , Author and Professor, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

, Author and Professor, Stuart Russell , Berkeley , Professor of Computer Science, director of the Center for Intelligent Systems, and co-author of the standard textbook "Artificial Intelligence: a Modern Approach"

, , Professor of Computer Science, director of the Center for Intelligent Systems, and co-author of the standard textbook "Artificial Intelligence: a Modern Approach" Elon Musk , CEO of SpaceX, Tesla & Twitter

, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla & Twitter Steve Wozniak , Co-founder, Apple

, Co-founder, Apple Evan Sharp , Co-Founder, Pinterest

, Co-Founder, Pinterest Rachel Bronson , President, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

WHAT Q&A session



WHEN Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (EDT)



WHO ● Max Tegmark , professor of physics at MIT's NSF AI Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Fundamental Interactions (IAIFI) and President of the Future of Life Institute ● Yoshua Bengio , Founder and Scientific Director of Mila - Quebec AI Institute and professor at Université de Montréal ● Emilia Javorsky , Director of Multistakeholder Engagements at the Future of Life Institute



WHERE The Q&A session will be broadcast online here .

