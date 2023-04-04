|
04.04.2023 15:00:00
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ram, Jeep® and Chrysler Brands Will Have Large Presence at 2023 New York International Auto Show
- Ram and Jeep® will each host a press conference and vehicle unveiling while Chrysler will make a news announcement
- Livestreams available for Ram and Jeep
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ram, Jeep® and Chrysler brands have vehicles to showcase and news to announce at the upcoming 2023 New York International Auto Show. If you can't attend, live streams will be available for the Ram and Jeep press conferences.
WHERE:
Jacob Javits Convention Center - Level 3
11th Ave. between 34th and 40th Streets
New York, NY
WHO:
Carlos Tavares, CEO - Stellantis
Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis
Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO – Stellantis
Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America
Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis
WHEN:
Ram brand press conference, Wednesday, April 5 at 9:20 a.m. ET
Livestream YouTube link:
https://youtube.com/live/E8eSFRfU2jg?feature=share
Jeep brand press conference, Wednesday, April 5 at 11:35 a.m. ET
Livestream YouTube link:
https://www.youtube.com/live/8Clhv5Za8dY?feature=share
Chrysler brand press conference, Wednesday., April 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Visit our newsroom for the New York International Auto Show for more information:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-ram-jeep-and-chrysler-brands-will-have-large-presence-at-2023-new-york-international-auto-show-301789357.html
SOURCE Stellantis
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|16,45
|0,66%
