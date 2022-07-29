Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.07.2022 14:30:00

Media Advisory - Raymond Bourque Back in "His Arena" in Saint-Laurent on September 3!

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Saint-Laurent Council is inviting media representatives to the grand re-opening celebration of the renovated Aréna Raymond Bourque, in the presence of hockey legend Raymond Bourque himself and the two ambassadors of this event, Olympic hockey champions Danièle Sauvageau and Kim St-Pierre.

Hockey legend Raymond Bourque presented the Stanley Cup on July 4, 2001 to an estimated crowd of 1,000 in Saint-Laurent, in front of the arena already bearing his name. He won it with the Colorado Avalanche before announcing his retirement. (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)

What:                     

Inauguration of the new Aréna Raymond-Bourque



When:                     

Saturday, September 3, 2022, 12:15 p.m.



Who:                     

Raymond Bourque, Canadian hockey legend


Mr. Bourque will be available to answer questions from the media.



Where:                   

Aréna Raymond-Bourque
2345 boulevard Thimens, Saint-Laurent (Montréal)

RSVP: Media representatives are invited to confirm their attendance by email at: marc-olivier.fritsch@montreal.ca 

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen