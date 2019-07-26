Media Advisory - Ritchie Bros. To Host Second Quarter 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call on August 9, 2019

VANCOUVER, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) the world's largest industrial auctioneer and a leading equipment distributor, invites interested parties to participate in its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call, occurring on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am Eastern time / 8:00 am Pacific time / 4:00 pm BST. During the call company executives will discuss Ritchie Bros.' earning results and answer questions from analysts and institutional investors. The Company's second quarter 2019 earnings results will be released after NYSE and TSX markets close the day prior, on August 8, 2019.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

1-888-231-8191 (toll-free North America)

0-800-051-7107 (toll-free UK)

1-647-427-7450 (Toronto & overseas long-distance)

Please ask to participate in Ritchie Bros.' second quarter 2019 earnings call, and quote conference ID 8284306 if prompted.

Media and other interested parties may listen to the conference call via webcast, by selecting the second quarter 2019 earnings call webcast link at https://investor.ritchiebros.com.

Please note that there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast, and will be available to download via the webcast player or at https://investor.ritchiebros.com/events-and-presentations the morning of the call.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed after 2:00 pm Eastern time / 11:00 am Pacific time / 7:00 pm BST until September 9, 2019 at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 (using passcode 8284306#).

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory---ritchie-bros-to-host-second-quarter-2019-results-earnings-conference-call-on-august-9-2019-300891832.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers