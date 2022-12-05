Media Advisory: Smithsonian Honors Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Dave Grohl and Susan Tedeschi for Contributions to the American Experience

The Four Artists Open the Museum's Culture Wing





WHAT: Smithsonian's National Museum of American History will honor four musicians and performing artists with the Institution's James Smithson Bicentennial Medal in conjunction with the opening of the museum's Culture Wing



WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 8

11 a.m.

Note: media set-up will begin at 10 a.m.



WHERE: Nicholas F. and Eugenia Taubman Hall of Music (third floor)

National Museum of American History

Enter at Constitution Avenue, between 12th and 14th streets N.W.



WHO: Anthea M. Hartig, Elizabeth MacMillan Director, National Museum of American History

Emilio Estefan, musician, producer, director, entrepreneur, author

Gloria Estefan, singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist

Dave Grohl, founder of Foo Fighters, Nirvana drummer, director, author, advocate

Susan Tedeschi, singer, guitarist, songwriter, co-founder, Tedeschi Trucks Band





The Smithsonian will present the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal to four performing artists in honor of their contributions to the American experience through music. The ceremony marks the Dec. 9 opening of the museum's new Culture Wing with the Ray and Dagmar Dolby Hall of American Culture, which will house a long-term entertainment exhibition, and the Marcia and Frank Carlucci Hall of Culture and the Arts, which will feature changing exhibitions.

"Entertainment Nation/Nación del espectáculo" is the first long-term exhibition devoted to music, theater, television, film and sports at the museum with approximately 200 objects from the museum's extraordinary collection spanning more than 150 years of entertainment. "(re)Framing Conversations: Richard Avedon Photographs 1946-1965" is the inaugural temporary exhibition showcasing 20 iconic black-and-white images inviting conversation about how post-World War II culture resonates today.

