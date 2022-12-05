|
05.12.2022 17:11:00
Media Advisory: Smithsonian Honors Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan, Dave Grohl and Susan Tedeschi for Contributions to the American Experience
The Four Artists Open the Museum's Culture Wing
WHAT:
Smithsonian's National Museum of American History will honor four musicians and performing artists with the Institution's James Smithson Bicentennial Medal in conjunction with the opening of the museum's Culture Wing
WHEN:
Thursday, Dec. 8
11 a.m.
Note: media set-up will begin at 10 a.m.
WHERE:
Nicholas F. and Eugenia Taubman Hall of Music (third floor)
National Museum of American History
Enter at Constitution Avenue, between 12th and 14th streets N.W.
WHO:
Anthea M. Hartig, Elizabeth MacMillan Director, National Museum of American History
Emilio Estefan, musician, producer, director, entrepreneur, author
Gloria Estefan, singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist
Dave Grohl, founder of Foo Fighters, Nirvana drummer, director, author, advocate
Susan Tedeschi, singer, guitarist, songwriter, co-founder, Tedeschi Trucks Band
The Smithsonian will present the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal to four performing artists in honor of their contributions to the American experience through music. The ceremony marks the Dec. 9 opening of the museum's new Culture Wing with the Ray and Dagmar Dolby Hall of American Culture, which will house a long-term entertainment exhibition, and the Marcia and Frank Carlucci Hall of Culture and the Arts, which will feature changing exhibitions.
"Entertainment Nation/Nación del espectáculo" is the first long-term exhibition devoted to music, theater, television, film and sports at the museum with approximately 200 objects from the museum's extraordinary collection spanning more than 150 years of entertainment. "(re)Framing Conversations: Richard Avedon Photographs 1946-1965" is the inaugural temporary exhibition showcasing 20 iconic black-and-white images inviting conversation about how post-World War II culture resonates today.
Media only:
Laura Duff (202) 255-5693; duffl@si.edu
Melinda Machado (202) 633-3129; machadom@si.edu
Media website:
/PRNewswire/ -- Dec. 5, 2022/
SOURCE Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunkturdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schließen zum Wochenstart mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart stärker, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex im Minus bewegte. Der US-Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Montag deutliche Abschläge. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten zum Wochenstart Aufschläge.