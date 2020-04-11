Media Advisory - Statement on LCBO Employee Testing Positive for COVID-19

TORONTO, April 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The LCBO was notified this morning (April 11, 2020) that an employee at LCBO Store #27 (900 Oxford Street East in London) has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked in-store on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The employee is currently resting at home and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.

As a precautionary measure, this retail location will be closed to the public while deep cleaning takes place. This general notice is being provided out of transparency for customers who may have recently shopped with us at this location.

The LCBO considers the health and well-being of its employees our top priority and we are working with OPSEU Liquor Board Employee Division to ensure that the store's employees are given information and the support they need moving forward.

The LCBO has several measures to keep our employees and customers safe, including increased cleaning and sanitization, implementing measures in store that promote physical distancing and introducing new HR policies in support of all employees.

