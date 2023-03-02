MEDIA ADVISORY: Universities Space Research Association and The Space Policy Institute to Host Symposium on March 23, 2023, in Washington, DC

The Universities Space Research Association (USRA) invites members of media to attend its annual symposium "CIS-LUNAR SPACE: Research for Today, Training for Tomorrow" at the Holiday Inn, Washington DC, National Mall. The Symposium is being held in partnership with the Space Policy Institute of The George Washington University.

Media interested in attending must RSVP by March 13th to sfarukhi@usra.edu.

AGENDA

The half-day symposium, scheduled from 12 Noon - 5:00 pm EDT, on March 23, 2023, will bring together prominent business, government and academic leaders to discuss how evolving Cis-Lunar capabilities contribute to science, commerce and security.

Keynote Speaker: Robert Cabana, Associate Administrator, NASA

Panel 1: Cis-Lunar Technical Challenges and Opportunities

Accelerating activity in Cis-Lunar Space necessitates new scientific advances in energy, communications, and logistics. Space is also becoming an arena for technological shows of economic and military force. Panelists will discuss the technical challenges and opportunities in the coming decades.

James Free , NASA Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development

NASA Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development Bardi Younes , NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Space Communications and Navigation

NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Space Communications and Navigation Lindsey Millard , Principal Director for Space, Office of Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

Principal Director for Space, Office of Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emma Rainey , Senior Scientist, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Panel 2: Commercial Innovations and Opportunities in Cis-Lunar Space

Panelists will provide insight for universities preparing for near-term government and commercial research opportunities in cislunar space. With rapidly increasing spaceflight activities in Cis-Lunar space, attendees will hear from government and commercial sector leaders about upcoming innovations and potential opportunities for their respective institutions in space research development

Vint Cerf , Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google

Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google Justin Kasper , Chief of Technology, Advanced Technologies, BWX Technologies, Inc.

Chief of Technology, Advanced Technologies, BWX Technologies, Inc. Curtis Hernandes , Principal for Space Policy, Amazon Web Services

Principal for Space Policy, Amazon Web Services Dan Hendrickson , Vice President of Business Development, Astrobotic Corporation

Reception: Beginning at 4:45 pm EDT, a reception celebrating USRA will follow for all attendees (including media)

Media Coverage

All sessions will be on-the-record and may be video- or audio-recorded by accredited journalists, provided symposium proceedings are not disrupted. A press room and mult-box will be available on-site. Interviews may be conducted after all sessions conclude at the speakers' individual discretion.

Media Credentials, Inquiries

All media should register for a badge to attend symposium sessions and the reception. Reporters, producers and photojournalists with valid media credentials are encouraged to pre-register via email with their name, news affiliation, title and phone number to Suraiya Farukhi (sfarukhi@usra.edu; (443) 812- 6945) by 5:00 pm Friday, March 17, 2023. All media requests received after this deadline will be handled onsite at the symposium on Thursday, March 23. Both pre-registered and onsite registrants are required to provide a business card, press pass or equivalent identification at the media registration desk the day of the symposium. Registration for press is complimentary.

The event will be livestreamed. Details to follow.

USRA Background

In 1969, at the request of NASA and other federal policymakers, NASA established USRA as an independent, nonprofit bridge for scholars and scientists to study samples of lunar rock and soil collected by Apollo astronauts. Now – 50 years later – USRA's mission encompasses far broader space- and aeronautics-related sciences exploration through leading-edge research, technology and education programs; space and aeronautics policy formation; and the operation and management of world-class facilities and initiatives through a consortium of 116 universities, the private sector and federal and foreign governments.

USRA's contributions over a half century touch nearly every aspect of space science, research and development and education – from biomedicine and astrophysics to space technology, facility management and operations, and education. By partnering with NASA, academic institutions worldwide, and industry, USRA has enabled the study of the universe from airborne, ground-based and orbiting observatories as well as from space-based platforms. Its scientists and engineers have helped develop advanced technologies for complex spacecraft and human exploration into deep space. USRA's operation of the Lunar and Planetary Institute and the Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with NASA and Google is also producing some of the most important discoveries of our time. USRA's workforce development initiatives impact the entire education spectrum – from K-12 STEM and student internship programs at federal laboratories and USRA facilities to the management of NASA's postdoctoral program.

More information about USRA and this symposium are available at newsroom.usra.edu

Media Contact:

Suraiya Farukhi, Ph.D.

Director, Communications, USRA

sfarukhi@usra.edu

cell: (443) 812-6945

