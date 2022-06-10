MEDIA ADVISORY: VIRTUAL LINK TO LIVE EVENT

Albemarle inaugurates new plant designed to double lithium production and reduce water consumption by 30% per metric ton.

Lithium development is the beginning of the EV supply chain across the globe. Increases in production are vital but must be paired with a commitment to local communities, thoughtful investment, and sustainability practices in both GHG emissions and water management.

Albemarle Corporation is one of the largest lithium producers in the world and has been operating in Chile for more than 40 years. The company has invested more than US$ 500 million to build its La Negra III chemical conversion plant in Antofagasta and make it one of the most modern chemical conversion plants in Latin America. With a clear commitment to sustainability, the new plant integrates a first-ever, US$ 100 million thermal evaporator designed to significantly reduce the fresh water required per metric ton.

Please join us for the inaugural event!

DATE & TIME: June 13, 2022; 17:00 hrs Chile Standard Time GMT–4 (5:00 PM Eastern Time US)



SPEAKERS: Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, VP Government and Community Affairs





Ignacio Mehech, Vice President of External Affairs and Country Manager of Albemarle Chile





Chilean Minister of Mining, Marcela Hernando





Richard Glenn, Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Santiago, Chile



LOCATION: Online Link: https://albemarle.streaminglive.cl/





Albemarle La Negra III Chemical Conversion Plant,

Héctor Gómez Cobo Ave.; No. 975, Lot 4, Antofagasta, Chile

Materials Post Event: Press Release; Event Recording, La Negra Video,

Access Materials: albemarle-inaugurates-new-lithium-conversion-plant-in-chile | Albemarle

Albemarle interviews can be scheduled following the event as timing permits

Global Contact: Kim Ronkin Casey

Kim.RonkinCasey@albemarle.com

+1-719-331-6202

Chile Contact: Bárbara Fernández

bfernandez@feedback.cl

+56 9 8159 4988

/PRNewswire -- June 9, 2022/

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation