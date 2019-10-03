MEDIA ADVISORY: Vitality in Aging Research Group Launches with Ground-Breaking Longevity Studies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHO: Vitality in Aging (VIA) Research Group

WHAT: (VIA) Research Group announces its launch with two ground-breaking longevity studies:

The Longitudinal Study investigates biomarkers and other measures associated with aging. The study is modeled after the famous Framingham Heart Study, which produced more scientific discoveries about the cardiovascular disease than any other research in history.

Interventions clinical trial evaluates the efficacy of specific compounds that have demonstrated regenerative efficacy in animal models and small proof-of-concept human trials.

VIA Research Group will begin recruiting study participants and performing various tests during RAADfest, the largest conference on longevity that attracts international speakers. Over the next ten years, VIA Research Group plans to evaluate 1,000 study participants, looking at various biomarkers, as well as lifestyle factors, and physical and cognitive measurements. It is the most comprehensive testing protocol used in an aging study to date, and the study participants will receive access to their results.

WHERE: #RAADfest2019 Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevadaraadfest.com

WHEN:October 3-6, 2019

WHY: Aging and its related diseases are the leading causes of death today. The VIA Longitudinal Study and the VIA Interventions Trial together will seek to illuminate the significant risk factors related to declines in functional (or biological) age and to identify potential therapies that may slow or even reverse symptoms associated with aging.

About Vitality in Aging (VIA) Research Group:

Located at 3600 West Commercial Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Vitality in Aging (VIA) Research Group's mission is to break new ground by trying to capture all the factors that influence healthy aging. These factors include but are not limited to, genetic and epigenetic influences on biological age, lifestyle factors, and choices such as diet and exercise and pathogens. Therapies study participants have undergone in the hopes of slowing the decline in health so many of us experience as we age.

For more information about the VIA Longitudinal Study or VIA Interventions Trial, go to vitalityinaging.org or email info@VitalityInAging.org

