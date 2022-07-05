Media Alert: ABMS Conference 2022 Will Bring Together Hundreds of Health Care Professionals to Improve Health Care

This annual event attracts a diverse community of health care professionals, including: ABMS Member Boards and Associate Members; medical specialty societies; health care credentialing organizations; and others interested in assessment and evaluation, credentialing, data sharing and informatics, health policy and research, medical education, professional regulation, and quality improvement. The meeting will be held in-person with an option for virtual attendance.

WHY: This event is the premier conference on the certification of health care professionals with a focus on assessment, improvement, professionalism, and professional development. Attendees will share innovative collaborations, evidence-based research, and best practices that accelerate the transformation of certification and the delivery of high-quality care.