|
05.07.2022 17:00:00
Media Alert: ABMS Conference 2022 Will Bring Together Hundreds of Health Care Professionals to Improve Health Care
WHO/WHAT: ABMS Conference 2022 is returning to an in-person format this year!*
This annual event attracts a diverse community of health care professionals, including: ABMS Member Boards and Associate Members; medical specialty societies; health care credentialing organizations; and others interested in assessment and evaluation, credentialing, data sharing and informatics, health policy and research, medical education, professional regulation, and quality improvement. The meeting will be held in-person with an option for virtual attendance.
To register for ABMS Conference 2022, visit the conference web site.
WHY: This event is the premier conference on the certification of health care professionals with a focus on assessment, improvement, professionalism, and professional development. Attendees will share innovative collaborations, evidence-based research, and best practices that accelerate the transformation of certification and the delivery of high-quality care.
WHEN: September 21-23, 2022
FEATURED SESSIONS:
Opening Plenary—Misinformation in Health Care: The Implications for Professionalism and the Public Trust (September 21)
TheLois Margaret Nora Endowed Lecture Plenary—Competency Base Medical Education: The Future for Specialty Training (September 22)
WHERE: Loews O'Hare Hotel
NOTE: *The ABMS Conference 2022 planning committee remains focused on maintaining COVID-19 health and safety measures. We will require all in-person attendees, presenters, volunteers, and ABMS staff to be fully vaccinated, including a booster dose, at least two weeks prior to the event as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Showing proof of vaccination will be required at the hotel before entering the meeting. Mask guidelines will follow those of Illinois and the local jurisdiction at the time of the conference.
About ABMS
Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 940,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 88 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.
CONTACT:
/PRNewswire -- July 5, 2022/
SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.