Media Alert: Deloitte Specialists Available to Provide Insight on CPI Inflation Data and How Business Leaders Should Prepare

What: Business strategy specialists and authors of a new paper from Deloitte, "The Inflation Outlook," are available to discuss the CPI for January 2022 that will be released on Feb. 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET and why the headline data may not give a reliable picture of what business leaders need to prepare for in the coming year. The Deloitte team is available to shed light on how businesses can navigate inflation-related uncertainty, what the latest data means for corporate leaders and their strategies in 2022, and their expectations for the next 18-24 months.





Deloitte's paper highlights the critical uncertainties that may shape the future of inflation and outlines four scenarios based on current trends — each of which can have profound impacts for business leaders.



Who: Andrew Blau, leader of eminence and insights and managing director for Deloitte Consulting LLP

Ira Kalish, chief global economist and senior managing director for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd

Lauren Lubetsky, co-lead strategic futures and manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Tom Schoenwaelder, strategic growth transformation leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP



Details: In response to the release of January CPI data on Feb. 10 and continuing inflation concerns for businesses, Deloitte leaders Andrew Blau, Lauren Lubetsky and Tom Schoenwaelder shared the following quotes:





"Today's data shows that consumer prices continue to rise at rates we haven't seen for 40 years. As higher prices spread across the U.S. economy, there is growing concern that we could be entering uncharted waters. While the recent data grabs the headlines, we are looking at how the data we saw this morning could play out in very different and surprising ways over the rest of the year. Understanding those scenarios is key for business leaders to interpret today's report and plan their response to the inflation situation."





— Andrew Blau, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP





"It is important for business leaders to keep in mind that today's CPI data is a point-in-time snapshot of a longer-term story. Even if you have assumptions about how the future will play out, executives should consider their options and prepare their plans if any of these scenarios becomes the future."





— Lauren Lubetsky, co-lead, strategic futures and manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP





"We very well might see CPI reports continuing to show high inflation into early 2022 — even higher than we see today. Executives seeking to build resilience should consider various ways to identify specific options and risks — by undergoing a comprehensive review of inflation implications for their industries, proactively deploying marketing sensing plans, and diving deep into the ways inflation impacts every business function. The pandemic has consistently shown the importance of risk assessment and agility in business today, and the inflation picture is no different — companies should be prepared to act decisively to get ahead of their competitors."





— Tom Schoenwaelder, strategic growth transformation leader and principal, Monitor Deloitte

