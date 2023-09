MEDIA ALERT: GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN EVENT FEATURING LEADERS FROM PROLOGIS, HOME DEPOT, NVIDIA, INSTACART, BYD AMERICAS AND MORE

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Prologis' GROUNDBREAKERS 2023 – GROUNDBREAKERS is Prologis' annual thought leadership forum that brings together business leaders, industry experts,

policymakers, the media and more to explore the future of supply chain logistics.







WHEN: Tuesday, September 27, 2023, 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM PT







WHERE: Prologis HQ at Pier 1 in San Francisco + live streamed globally





SPEAKERS:

• KEYNOTE:

• Hamid Moghadam, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, Prologis

• Ted Decker, Chair, President and CEO, Home Depot

• CLOSING:

• Jessica Alba, Actress, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, The Honest Company

Panels and speakers on the following topics:

• Where Has the Workforce Gone:Alison Caplan, Chief People Officer, CBRE; Aaron Demerson, Commissioner Representing Employers, TX Workforce Commission; Christina Hall,

Chief Human Resource Officer, Instacart.

• Energy Transition and Renewable Energy: Martin Adams, GM and Chief Engineer, LA Department of Water and Power; Alice Jackson, SVP, System Strategy and Chief Planning Officer,

Xcel Energy; Carla Peterman, EVP, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer, PG&E.

• Logistics That Learn - Transformation through AI: Azita Martin, VP and GM of AI for Retail, CPG, and QSR, NVIDIA; Warren Packard, Operating Partner, AI Fund.

• The Supply Chain is Still the Supply Chain, Until AI Steps In: Kyle Bernhardt, Chief Product Officer, TestFit; Gina Chung, VP, Corporate Development, Locus Robotics; Chazz Simms,

Co-Founder and CEO, Wise Systems; Evan Smith, Co-Founder and CEO, Altana Technologies.