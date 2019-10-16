Media Alert: Liquid Gold Distillate: The New Cannabis Currency

On the Eve of "Cannabis 2.0” value shifts away from Cannabis Flower to Cannabis Concentrates, the key active ingredient in the next wave of allowable products

Liquid Gold Distillate: The New Cannabis Currency – This amber-coloured purified distillate can be worth more than the value of gold. Pat McCutcheon, CEO (l) & Keith Strachan, President (r) are the co-founders of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ), Canada’s leading producer of purified cannabis concentrates, the key active ingredients needed for a wide variety of new cannabis-derived products, including edibles, beverages, topical creams, vape pens and tinctures that become legal in Canada beginning Oct. 17, 2019. Canada is the first G7 country to fully legalize recreational cannabis use. (photo credit MediPharm Labs)

Liquid Gold Distillate: The New Cannabis Currency – Keith Strachan (l) and Pat McCutcheon (r), co-founders of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ), stand outside a high security vault at their facility in Barrie, Ont. with cannabis distillate valued at more than $10 million. The purified cannabis concentrates produced at MediPharm Labs’ pharmaceutical-like facility are the key active ingredients needed for a wide variety of new cannabis-derived products, including edibles, beverages, topical creams, vape pens and tinctures that become legal in Canada beginning Oct. 17, 2019. Canada is the first G7 country to fully legalize recreational cannabis use. (photo credit MediPharm Labs)

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical-like cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices designed facility and ISO standard built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines having 300,000 kg of annual processing capacity to deliver pure, safe and precisely dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale, white label and tolling platforms, they formulate, process, package and distribute cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, the Company also completed commercial exports to Australia and is nearing completion of its Australian extraction facility expected in 2019 with 75,000 kg of annual processing capacity.

