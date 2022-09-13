MEDIA ALERT: Schneider Electric and Citizens Energy's Joe Kennedy III to Dedicate First-of-its-kind Microgrid at Daughters of Mary Campus

NEW BRITAIN, CT, September 13, 2022 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and former U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III of Citizens Energy will be dedicating a one-of-a-kind microgrid to power four critical community facilities at the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception campus on Thursday, September 15th, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Schneider Electric Vice President of Microgrids Don Wingate and the former congressman, now managing director at Citizens Energy Corporation, will stand alongside Mayor Erin Stewart of New Britain, CT DEEP Acting Deputy Commissioner of Energy and Technology Policy Vicki Hackett, Mother Mary Janice Zdunczyk of the Daughters of Mary, and Connecticut Green Bank CEO Bryan Garcia to dedicate the unique project.

Fostering financial and environmental sustainability, this joint resiliency microgrid project serves four critical facilities on the campus of The Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception in New Britain, Connecticut. The microgrid will help ensure more reliable and efficient power and improve resiliency for the facilities by enabling uninterrupted electric services to critical infrastructure during emergencies.

Schneider Electric is the #1 builder of microgrids in the world, with over 300 successful projects deployed across the U.S.. Citizens Energy Corporation was founded in 1979 by former U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II, who serves as chairman of the Boston-based nonprofit, to make life's basic needs more affordable. This project is a major step in building a sustainable power infrastructure that reduces costs for the community.

The event will take place:

• When: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. ET





• Where: THE DAUGHTERS OF MARY



314 OSGOOD AVE



NEW BRITAIN, CONNECTICUT, 06053





• Who: Interview Opportunities –

• Don Wingate, Vice President of Microgrids, Schneider Electric

• Joseph P. Kennedy III, Managing Director, Citizens Energy Corporation







Contact us today for an interview or to join the event!

vicki.true@se.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #SchneiderElectric #Microgrid

Schneider Electric Media Relations – Vicki True, vicki.true@se.com, 774-613-1158

Citizens Energy Corporation – Hannah Goetz, hgoetz@citizensenergy.com

/PRNewswire/ -- Sept. 13, 2022

SOURCE Schneider Electric