Media Alert: Schneider Electric and Guidehouse Insights Discuss How Microgrids Enable Energy Equity for Underserved Populations

Schneider Electric and Guidehouse Insights will help attendees navigate the energy transition and emerging microgrid technologies

Webinar will explore the role microgrids play in access to reliable, affordable energy and energy equity

BOSTON, MA, September 20th 2022 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, invites you to attend its webinar, "How the Energy Transition Meets Energy Equity: Microgrids with a Purpose!" to learn how microgrids can help underserved populations.

Currently, many communities do not have reliable access to the grid. Many underserved communities, rural and urban, rely on weak grid connections or sit completely off the grid. Often, these communities suffer outages or must rely on expensive external power sources, such as gensets, which use fuels that are costly to transport. In this webinar, energy and ESG managers, local governments, renewable energy providers and manufacturers will learn about microgrids as an emerging solution that tackles these issues.

Schneider Electric will address the challenges faced to bring microgrids to underserved communities, the growth areas for the industry, and potential partners and new business models that can aid in delivering reliable energy to those in need. Together with Guidehouse, the panel will explore the role microgrids play in ensuring that underserved communities have reliable access to affordable energy and how that access makes them more resilient.

Interview Opportunities:

Who:

Don Wingate , Vice President- Utility & Microgrid Solutions, Schneider Electric

Vice President- Utility & Microgrid Solutions, Schneider Electric Roberto Rodriguez Labastida , Principle Research Analyst, Guidehouse Insights

Principle Research Analyst, Guidehouse Insights Joseph P. Kennedy, III , Former U.S. Representative, Managing Director, Citizens Energy

Former U.S. Representative, Managing Director, Citizens Energy Christopher Cooper , Senior Research Analyst, Guidehouse Insights

What: Webinar: How the Energy Transition Meets Energy Equity: Microgrids with a Purpose!

When: Thursday, September 22, 2022; 1:30 p.m. EDT

Register for the webinar today.

Contact us today to schedule your interview. Please contact Vicki True, Media Relations Manager, Schneider Electric: Vicki.True@se.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

