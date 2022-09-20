Media Alert: Schneider Electric Discusses How Government Investments Help Scale Zero-Emissions Efforts

Schneider Electric and EnergySage will help attendees navigate recent climate legislation to kickstart clean energy transition initiatives

Webinar to highlight new and expanded government investments and forecast impact on markets and stakeholders

BOSTON, Sept. 20th, 2022 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, invites you to attend its webinar, "Now Is the Moment: New Government Support for Climate Projects" to learn how government programs can help organizations scale zero-emissions efforts.

The new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes $369 billion to accelerate the clean energy transition, and it isn't the only the investment the U.S. government is making to fight climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act, together with recent legislation, like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), help speed the energy transition by creating durable opportunity for renewable energy projects, including microgrids and electric vehicle fleets.

In an upcoming webinar, Schneider Electric will help energy providers, utilities, asset owners, facility managers, fleet managers and corporate sustainability leaders leverage investments like the IRA and IIJA. Attendees will learn from Schneider Electric Government Relations Manager, Erica Barker; and EnergySage CEO Vikram Aggarwal, about how everything from solar technology tax credits to electrification incentives can help scale zero-emission efforts. These industry experts will also forecast the investments' impact on the market and show attendees how they can start leveraging these important pieces of legislation.

Erica Barker, Government Relations Manager, Schneider Electric

Vikram Aggarwal, CEO, EnergySage What: Webinar: Now Is the Moment: New Government Support for Climate Projects When: Tuesday, September 27, 2022; 11:00 a.m. EDT

