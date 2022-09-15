Media Alert: Schneider Electric Discusses How to Empower Women in STEM at World Woman Future Forum

Panel discussion features SVP of Power Products, Emily Heitman alongside other STEM trailblazers

Highlights women solving global challenges and promoting equity in STEM

NEW YORK, NY, September 15th, 2022 — Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, invites you to join its Senior Vice President of Power Products, Emily Heitman, for a panel discussion at World Woman Future Forum UN77. The panel, which takes place on Sept. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST, will feature various industry luminaries discussing their perspectives on empowering women in STEM.

Women and minorities make up just 20% of the STEM workforce, a result of persisting stereotypes and barriers to entry in relevant fields. The best way to challenge gender norms, build equity and inclusion into STEM, and change representation is to celebrate the people who have broken these barriers and succeeded despite the challenges before them.

It is with this in mind that for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77), the World Woman Future Forum will give center stage to women who have risen above and beyond in science, technology, engineering and math disciplines. These women have not only shattered glass ceilings, but they've also taken on global challenges and brought innovative ideas to STEM fields. At the Forum, they will discuss their experiences and help illuminate a path to equity for current and future generations of women.

Attendees will learn from people like Schneider Electric's Emily Heitman, who has testified in front of the U.S. Congress Energy Committee as a grid-resiliency expert. Heitman and five other women will discuss how to lead the change for future female leaders and how to unlock innovative solutions that build a better working world.

Who: Emily Heitman, SVP, Power Products Business, Schneider Electric, along with:

Lisa Gibson, Head of Communications at Microsoft Canada

Elizabeth Nyamwange, 16-year-old Developer, Inventor, United Nations Foundation

AnneMarie Horowitz, Office of Public Affairs, STEM, Department of Energy

Angie Kamath, NYU SPS

Meghan Nameth, SVP Marketing, Loblaw Companies Limited

What: Panel Discussion: Unlocking the Power of Women in STEM for Better Working World

https://www.worldwomanfoundation.com/unga77/



When: Monday, Sept. 19, 2022; 3:00 p.m. EST

About the Event:

For interview opportunities during the event, or related to this topic, Kappie Kopp, PR Agency, Schneider Electric, Kappie.kopp@teamlewis.com

Learn more about Schneider Electric's commitment to equity and inclusion.

