MEDIA ALERT: Sixth Annual 2000s 'Dance Party To End ALZ' Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association set for November 12

WHAT:

Hallmark stars Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach will host the sixth annual Nashville 'Dance Party to End ALZ' on Sunday, November 12 to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Apple Music radio host Kelleigh Bannen will emcee the evening. Artists will take the stage to perform their favorite hits from the 2000s to raise awareness and funds in the fight to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia.