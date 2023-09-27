|
27.09.2023 17:00:00
MEDIA ALERT: Sixth Annual 2000s 'Dance Party To End ALZ' Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association set for November 12
– Hallmark stars Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach to host event featuring artists performing their favorite 2000s songs –
– Pre-sale tickets open now; General admission on sale on Friday, September 29 –
WHAT:
Hallmark stars Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach will host the sixth annual Nashville 'Dance Party to End ALZ' on Sunday, November 12 to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Apple Music radio host Kelleigh Bannen will emcee the evening. Artists will take the stage to perform their favorite hits from the 2000s to raise awareness and funds in the fight to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia.
Tickets for the event are available by visiting alz.org/danceparty.
Funds raised through the Dance Party to End ALZ will directly support the Alzheimer's Association's research grant program. To date, Dance Party to End ALZ has raised $1.8 million to fund diverse and exciting Alzheimer's research — from studying the impacts of genetics and sleep on the brain, to developing a smartwatch-based intervention for dementia risk reduction.
WHERE:
Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201
WHEN:
Sunday, November 12, 2022, 6 p.m. CST
TICKETS:
General admission: $50-$100
WHO:
Event Committee:
Ashley Williams, actor and director
Nikki DeLoach, actor, producer and writer
Annie Howell, chief communications officer, Hallmark Media
Blake McDaniel, music touring agent, CAA
Andrew Walker, actor, producer, co-founder of Little West
Jay Williams, CEO & apiarist of Williams Honey Farm
Artist lineup to be announced at a later date.
MEDIA CONTACTS: Jen Wirth, 847.942.8628, jwirth@alz.org
Ronna Rubin, 615.298.4400, ronna@rubinmedia.biz
About the Alzheimer's Association®
The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
/PRNewswire -- Sept. 27, 2023/
SOURCE Alzheimer's Association
