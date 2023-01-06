MEDIA ALERT - SPOKESPERSON AVAILABILITY; U.S. FDA APPROVES LECANEMAB FOR ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

(CHICAGO, January 6, 2023) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today granted accelerated approval to lecanemab (Leqembi) (Eisai/Biogen) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's with confirmation of elevated amyloid. This is the second approved drug that changes the course of Alzheimer's by slowing its progression at the early stages of the disease.

Alzheimer's Association spokespeople and people living with Alzheimer's disease are available to discuss:

The impact of this announcement on treatment, care and living with Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's Association efforts to ensure access to the drug, including our call to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to reverse their coverage decision for this class of drugs.

to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to reverse their coverage decision for this class of drugs. The Alzheimer's Network for Treatment and Diagnostics (ALZ-NET), the provider-based network to collect long-term effectiveness and safety data for FDA-approved Alzheimer's therapies.

The status and future of Alzheimer's research.

What it is like to live with Alzheimer's or another dementia, and to provide care.

Contact media@alz.org or 312.335.4078 to set up an interview. Individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and their care partners are available for interviews upon request. Link to video files are available upon request through media@alz.org.

Alzheimer's — a progressive, degenerative and fatal brain disease — is the most common cause of dementia. For Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures, an annual report by the Alzheimer's Association, visit alz.org/facts .

Quotes from the Alzheimer's Association

Joanne Pike, Dr.P.H. , Alzheimer's Association president and CEO

"The Alzheimer's Association welcomes and celebrates this action by the FDA. We now have a second approved treatment that changes the course of Alzheimer's disease in a meaningful way for people in the early stages of the disease."

"By slowing progression of the disease when taken in the early stages of Alzheimer's, individuals will have more time to participate in daily life and live independently. This could mean more months of recognizing their spouse, children and grandchildren. This could also mean more time for a person to drive safely, accurately and promptly take care of family finances, and participate fully in hobbies and interests."

"While this news is exciting, without insurance and Medicare coverage of this class of treatments, access will be limited to only those who can afford to pay out-of-pocket. The Alzheimer's Association has submitted a formal request asking CMS to remove the requirement that Medicare beneficiaries be enrolled in a clinical trial in order to receive coverage of FDA-approved Alzheimer's treatments."

"Americans living with Alzheimer's disease are entitled to FDA-approved therapies, just as are people with conditions like cancer, heart disease and HIV/AIDS. And, they deserve the opportunity to assess if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them."

Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D ., Alzheimer's Association, chief science officer

"This second accelerated approval of an Alzheimer's treatment is a milestone achievement. The Alzheimer's Association remains committed to advancing a diverse portfolio of potential treatment avenues, and exploring methods for combining approaches for future combination therapies."

"The progress we've seen in not only this class of treatments, but also in the diversification of treatment types and targets over the past few years, is exciting and provides real hope to those impacted by this devastating disease."

CONTACT: Alzheimer's Association Media Line, 312.335.4078, media@alz.org

/PRNewswire -- Jan. 6, 2023/

SOURCE Alzheimer’s Association