MEDIA ALERT: Top Executives of Dominion DMS to Announce Ground-Breaking Changes to its Core Dealer Management Service Offering

WHO:             

Sharon Kitzman, President, Dominion DMS
Executives and representatives of Dominion DMS

WHAT:           

Media availability regarding the launch of Dominion's re-imagined DMS platform

WHEN:         

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. CST
Friday, January 27, 2023

WHERE:       

NADA Show 2023 – Expo Booth No. 4255
Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
650 S. Griffin St.
Dallas, TX 75202

DETAILS:     

Dominion DMS President Sharon Kitzman and key company executives will be available for media interviews to discuss the company's launch of its reimagined DMS offering. Bowing for the first time at NADA Show 2023, the updated platform (which will be demonstrated at NADA show) will offer several enhancements that are revolutionary in the DMS marketplace, including:

  • Ground-up redesign: The platform has been completely re-imagined for today's most critical dealership needs.
  • Cloud-native: The app remains in the cloud (one of the few cloud-native DMS offerings) and leverages the reliable and secure Microsoft Azure architecture.
  • Bring-your-own-device: The DMS is an intuitive solution that is web-based and compatible with a variety of laptops, PCs, and tablets.
  • Customizable: Dealers can interface with only the tools they want, eliminating the need (and cost) of unnecessary applications.

In addition, Kitzman will announce a new pricing convention for the DMS that is previously unseen in the industry – a development that has the potential to transform the marketplace for DMS applications while saving dealers significant resources.

Company officials will be on-site at Booth 4255 throughout the duration of the Expo's opening hours. Media unable to visit the booth on opening day are encouraged to stop by on Saturday and Sunday, January 28-29.

Media Contact:
Scott Smith
E-Mail: scott.smith2@dominiondms.com   

