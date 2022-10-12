|
Media Alert: Tune in to YouTube Tonight to View the Debut of the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- Next generation of world's best-selling PHEV1 to debut on world's biggest video-hosting platform2
- MSRP to start at $39,8453
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., will host the debut of the all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) on Wednesday, October 12, at 7:00pm Eastern.
The Outlander PHEV is the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV, and the all-new Outlander PHEV combines bold styling, advanced vehicle architecture, and an interior that is virtually identical to the award-winning4 2022 Outlander, seven-passenger convenience and legendary Mitsubishi SUV capability. To this, the PHEV model adds an all-new version of Mitsubishi Motors' plug-in hybrid electric drivetrain, boasting more power and torque, greater all-electric range and the latest and most sophisticated version of Mitsubishi's confidence-inspiring Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)5 all-wheel drive system.
The seven-passenger 2023 Outlander PHEV offers 38 miles of all-electric range, up to 420 miles of overall range6 and is the only plug-in hybrid on the market with available DC fast-charging capability, which can fill the 20kWh battery pack to 80% capacity in just 38 minutes.
WHERE: The debut can be viewed on YouTube7 at https://youtu.be/j0pws1mMpHE
WHEN: The event starts at 7:00pm Eastern on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
To learn more about the all-new 2023 Outlander PHEV and other vehicles in Mitsubishi's lineup, visit MitsubishiCars.com.About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.
MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia.
For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
